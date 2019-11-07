Other Angle Closes Sales on French Comedy ‘A Good Doctor’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The Paris-based shingle Other Angle has closed a raft of sales on “A Good Doctor,” a French comedy that is having its market premiere on Thursday at the American Film Market.

Directed by Tristan Séguéla, “A Good Doctor” stars French actor Michel Blanc as Serge, a visiting doctor who is tired after 20 years of service and sends a food delivery guy (Hakim Jemili) to visit his patients for him on Christmas Eve. The film also stars Solene Rigot and Franck Gastambide.

Other Angle has sold the film to Germany (Square One), Italy (Medusa), Canada (AZ films), Brazil (Pandora), Belgium (Vertigo) and Switzerland (Pathé). Apollo will release the film in France on Dec. 11.

The company’s AFM slate also include David Lanzmann’s thriller “Savage Days,” currently in production, as well as “Simone,” Olivier Dahan’s film starring Elsa Zylberstein as Simone Veil. The movie will be released in France in 2020 by Warner Bros.

Other films on Other Angle’s roster includes the comedy “Spoiled Brats,” Ruben Alves’ “Miss” with Alex Netter, Isabelle Nanty and Pascale Arbillot, as well as Eric Besnard’s “Father Figure.”