Other Angle Bows Raft of French Comedies at UniFrance’s Paris Rendez-Vous (EXCLUSIVE)

Other Angle has picked up international sales rights to “A Good Doctor” with Michel Blanc, “Just The Three of Us” with Catherine Frot, and “The Father Figure” in the run-up to the UniFrance’s Rendez-Vous in Paris.

Directed by Eric Besnard, “The Father Figure” is a supernatural comedy drama following a writer who mourns the death of his father and starts seeing him reappear; but he turns out to be the only one able to see him. The film stars François Berleand, Guillaume de Tonquedec and Josiane Balasko.

“Just The Three of Us,” which marks the feature debut of José Alcala, is a love-triangle comedy starring Daniel Auteuil and Catherine Frot. Auteuil stars a man on a mission to get his wife back after she leaves him for another man. Both “The Father Figure” and “Just The Three of Us” will be released by Apollo Films in France.

“A Good Doctor,” which will start shooting at the end of the month, stars Michel Blanc as a visiting doctor who is tired after 20 years of service and sends a food delivery guy (Hakim Jemili) to visit his patients for him on Christmas Eve. Other Angle will be presenting the script of the concept comedy at the UniFrance Rendez-Vous, and will be showing the promos of “Just The Three of Us” and “The Father Figure.”

Other Angle will also be hosting the screenings of four films at the UniFrance Rendez-Vous– three of which will be world premieres: “In The Mood For Love,” Romane Bohringer and Pihlippe Rebbot’s autobiographical romantic comedy; Fabien Onteniente’s “All Inclusive” from the team behind the popular comedy franchise “Camping;” and Varante Soudjian’s crime comedy “Walter,” which is being pitched as a low-budget concept comedy in the vein of “Babysitting.” The fourth film set to screen at the market is Julien Leclercq’s action thriller “The Bouncer” with Jean-Claude Van Damme.

“In The Mood For Love” was released in late August in France and had a healthy run, selling over 200,000 admissions; and it also won the audience prize at the Angouleme festival. Other Angle recently sold the film to Sun Distribution Group in Latin America.

“All Inclusive,” meanwhile, has recently been sold to Belgium (Alternative Films), Switzerland (Praessens) and Middle East (Falcon). The film stars French comedy fixtures Franck Dubosc, François-Xavier Demaison, Maiwenn, Josiane Balasko and Thierry Lhermitte.