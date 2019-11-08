×

Other Angle Boards ‘Babysplitters’ as It Ramps Up English-Language Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Other Angle has picked up international sales rights to “Babysplitters,” a U.S. comedy directed by Sam Friedlander (“Larry Gaye: Renegade Male Flight Attendant”) as part of the French company’s move into English-language movies.

Babysplitters” is a high-concept comedy about two couples who have mixed feelings about having kids and hatch a plan to share one baby. While it initially seems like the perfect compromise, things spiral out of control.

The movie, which stars Danny Pudi, Emily Chang, Maiara Walsh and Eddie Alfano, has already screened at North American festivals, including Santa Barbara and San Diego, where it won awards. It also played at the Vancouver International Film Festival.

Variety‘s review of “Babysplitters” said “The trials and travails of impending parenthood are captured through Friedlander’s highly comedic filter, giving birth to enough dazzling wit to sustain the gimmick.”

Friedlander said the film was inspired by his own doubts and fears about parenthood. “It’s a timely concept,” said the director. He said the film mixes drama and comedy in the vein of 1980s/1990s movies like “Groundhog Day” and “Planes Trains and Automobiles.” “Today you either have silly comedies to serious dramas, and they’re not too many films blending drama and comedy,” said Friedlander.

Route 66 Films and Third Law Prods. produced the film. Paradigm is representing U.S. rights. The film is having market screenings at the AFM.

Other Angle and Friedlander previously worked together on his 2015 comedy “Larry Gaye: Renegade Male Flight Attendant.”

The acquisition of “Babysplitters” underscores Other Angle’s ambition to work on more English-language films. The company, which is headed by Laurence Schonberg and Olivier Albou, has recently hired an L.A.-based executive to search for movies to sell and/or co-produce and remake. Other Angle is currently co-developing several U.S. remakes, including the adaptation of “The Last Diamond” with Cohen Media Group and Sony. Will Gluck is attached to write and direct. Other Angle is executive producing but will not be selling the remake of “The Last Diamond.”

Besides “Babysplitters,” the company is also selling “Lives in Secret,” a WWII-set drama produced by Jeremy Bolt (“Resident Evil”).

