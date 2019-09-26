Osgood Perkins to Write, Helm Exorcism Thriller ‘Incident at Fort Bragg’

“The Blackcoat’s Daughter” director Osgood Perkins has signed on write and direct the supernatural thriller “Incident at Fort Bragg” for Lionsgate.

The project is inspired by the true story of Irish priest Malachi Martin, who was brought in by the U.S. government to perform a sanctioned exorcism on a young soldier at Fort Bragg, N.C., the largest military installation in the world.

FlynnPictureCo’s Beau Flynn will produce. Flynn previously produced “The Exorcism of Emily Rose,” which totaled $144 million worldwide for Screen Gems, and “The Rite,” starring Anthony Hopkins, which earned $96 million worldwide.

Scott Glassgold of Ground Control Entertainment is also a producer, with Scott Sheldon of FlynnPictureCo serving as executive producer. Meredith Wieck and Aaron Edmonds are overseeing development of the project for Lionsgate.

In addition to writing and directing A24’s “The Blackcoat’s Daughter,” starring Emma Roberts and Kiernan Shipka, Perkins wrote and helmed Netflix’s “I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House,” starring Ruth Wilson. He also directed the upcoming “Gretel & Hansel” with “It’s” Sophia Lillis, which is scheduled to hit theaters Jan. 31, 2020.

Jeff Buhler, whose credits include the screenplay for Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer’s “Pet Sematary” remake, wrote the latest draft for “Incident at Fort Bragg.” Evan Turner and Harrison Query wrote the original draft, which sold as a pitch in a bidding war to Lionsgate.

Perkins is repped by CAA, Grandview, and attorney Jonathan Shikora at Lichter Grossman.