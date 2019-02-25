×
Oscars: Women, People of Color Triumph on Night of Firsts (and Seconds)

Matt Donnelly

Ruth E. Carter - Costume Design - 'Black Panther'91st Annual Academy Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
CREDIT: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Oscar Sunday marked a night of important firsts — and seconds — for diverse artists and filmmakers and their Hollywood contributions.

The 2019 telecast started making history almost immediately. After Regina King accepted best supporting actress for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” Ruth E. Carter became the first African American woman to ever win best costume design, for her work on Marvel’s “Black Panther.”

“I dreamed of this night and I prayed for this night honestly…what it would mean not just for me but for young people coming behind me,” Carter told press backstage at Hollywood’s Dolby Theater. A nod to a new generation of costumers could have been expected, as the first person Carter thanked in her acceptance speech was Spike Lee. The director gave her her start, she said, himself a multiple nominee on Sunday for “BlacKkKlansman.”

“I hope through my example this means there is hope. Other people can come on in and win an Oscar, just like I did,” Carter said.

The production designer of “Black Panther,” Hannah Beachler, took that advice to heart and proceed to win in her category minutes after Carter, the first time a woman of color had even been nominated in that space.

“When you think it’s impossible, just remember to say this piece of advice I got from a very wise woman: I did my best, and my best is good enough,” Beachler said in an emotional speech that kicked off with a shoutout to New Orleans. An African American woman has not won an a non-acting Oscar in 30 years, and

Mahershala Ali took the best supporting actor Oscar for ”Green Book,” and now sits only with Denzel Washington as a black performer to have won more than one Academy Award. Ali thanked his director Peter Farrelly for “really giving us the space” to work out the complexity of his intersectional character Don Shirley (who was black and queer).

Despite weeks of trepidation to consider any other studio but Disney-Pixar as a safe bet for best animated feature, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” ended it’s clean-sweep of awards season against a titan like “Incredibles 2.”

Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller accepted the prize with directors including Peter Ramsey, for mounting the groundbreaking Sony Pictures Animation film that was the first to ever feature a Spider-Man of color (the Afro-Latino Miles Morales).

“To our audience, thank you so much. We love you, and we just want you all to know, we see you,” said Ramsey

Female visibility above and below the line was incredibly strong, with Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney’s makeup and hairstyling win for “Vice” and Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton’s best documentary short win for “Period. End of Sentence.”

“I’m not crying because I have my period or anything,” a teary Berton said on stage. “I can’t believe a film about menstruation won an Oscar!”

Indeed, “Period” follows an enduring stigma around menstruation in rural parts of India and how it affects the lives and education of women.

Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb of Pixar also nabbed an animated short for “Bao,” and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Shannon Dill shared best documentary feature for “Free Solo” with Jimmy Chin and Evan Hayes.

Roma,” in black-and-white and entirely in Spanish, netted Alfonso Cuaron wins for best director, cinematography and best foreign language film. For the  whole of awards season, the director has been vocal about the spotlight the film has put on underrepresented  people like his lead Yalitza Aparicio.

But perhaps it was chef Jose Adreas who said it best, introducing the film as a Best Picture nominee on stage on Sunday.

“Immigrants and women move humanity forward,” he said.

