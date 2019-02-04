Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Awkwafina, Constance Wu Among Oscar Presenters

Chris Evans, Brie Larson, and Awkwafina have been announced as presenters for the Academy Awards, along with Daniel Craig, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson, and Constance Wu.

Oscar producers Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss will continue to reveal presenters in the coming weeks. The Academy also said conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic will perform during the “In Memoriam” segment.

Variety previously reported that the show will feature musical performances of the five original-song nominees, after backlash to the news that only two nominated songs would be performed. The Academy also tweeted that “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns” would be “performed by a surprise special guest,” which could indicate that Emily Blunt, who sang it in the film, will make a surprise appearance.

“From blockbuster hits to intimate tales of the human spirit, the movies we celebrate at the Oscars connect us in a way that is both moving and powerful,” said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke. “Donna and Glenn will deliver a tribute worthy of the talent that will present and receive Oscar gold, and I’m so proud that ABC is home to this monumental night.”

The 91st Oscars will be held on Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.