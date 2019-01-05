×

Oscars’ Music Shortlist: 7 Song and Score Surprises

By

Jon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Annihilation Trailer Natalie Portman
CREDIT: Screenshot/YouTube

For many years, Oscar “shortlists” narrowed down the choices in a preliminary round that would eventually lead to the five nominees for original song and score. Academy executives discontinued that practice after the 1979 awards, but have brought it back for the 2018 honors.

It was problematic then and it remains so now. Not everyone agrees that the shortlist concept is a good idea, primarily because it forces music-branch members to see and evaluate dozens of films before the first round of voting in early December. Previously, they had until early January to wade through all those “for your consideration” screeners and CDs.

In May, Academy executives insisted that the shortlist “gives smaller or lesser-known films a better chance to be nominated.” Speculation at the time focused on music from films released in the first half of the year, which have often been ignored in favor of end-of-year releases, generally deemed more “important.”

There are 311 active voting members in the music branch — composers, songwriters and music editors — but the evidence suggests that fewer than 100 actually participated in the first-round voting. Academy executives don’t release actual statistics.

Related

Some surprises from the 15-score and 15-song Oscar music shortlists:

The absence of Women composers
Sixteen of the 156 qualified scores were  by women. That’s better than 10 percent, probably the highest number in years, yet none were shortlisted at a time when “diversity” is on everyone’s minds. Where were Jocelyn Pook’s “The Wife,” Anna Meredith’s “Eighth Grade,” Germaine Franco’s “Tag” or Miriam Cutler’s “RBG”?

Annie Lennox’s “Private War” Is M.I.A.
Oscar voters inexplicably passed over Lennox’s first new song in eight years, “Requiem From a Private War,”  a memorial to slain journalist Marie Colvin as powerfully played by Rosamund Pike in “A Private War.”

Box-Office Dud Makes Good
The score to “Annihilation” was perhaps the biggest surprise of the score shortlist. A sci-fi-horror film starring Natalie Portman, it was only in theaters for eight weeks and earned low marks in moviegoers’ surveys. Yet its mostly atonal combination of synthesizers, acoustic guitar and eerie voices created by Ben Salisbury (of BBC documentaries) and Geoff Barrow (of trip-hop trio Portishead) clearly impressed voters.

Arlissa Over Kesha
“The Hate U Give” and “On the Basis of Sex” are powerful films about needed change in America: the former, a ripped-from-the-headlines story about a white cop who kills an unarmed black youth; the latter, about crusading lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s landmark sex-discrimination case before the Supreme Court. Kesha’s “Here Comes the Change” from “On the Basis of Sex” missed the cut, but British newcomer Arlissa made the list with her “We Won’t Move” from “The Hate U Give.”

Alan Silvestri and James Newton Howard return
Two popular, respected composers, neither of whom has been nominated for years (Silvestri’s last was in 2004; Howard’s in 2008), were recognized for work in very commercial enterprises: Silvestri for the Marvel movie “Avengers: Infinity War” and Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One,” and Howard for the Harry Potter prequel “Fantastic Beasts 2,” none of which were heavily promoted by their studios.

Music Movies’ Moving Target
Multiple songs from the same film can be submitted, although only two can be nominated. Disney chose to submit a pair from “Mary Poppins Returns” (“The Place Where Lost Things Go” and “Trip a Little Light Fantastic”), both of which made the shortlist. But Warner Bros., in a tactical move, submitted only “Shallow” and not the other likely Lady Gaga contender, “I’ll Never Love Again.”

British Buzz
“The Death of Stalin,” Armando Iannucci’s political satire, was little seen, but British composer Christopher Willis’ uncanny replication of 1950s-era Soviet classical music has been the talk of the film-composer community for months. At the same time, neither British classical composers Max Richter, who supplied acclaimed scores for both “Mary Queen of Scots” and the German film “Never Look Away,” nor Thomas Ades, who composed his first feature-film score for Keira Knightley in “Colette,” were acknowledged on the score list.

Popular on Variety

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

More Film

  • Annihilation Trailer Natalie Portman

    Oscars' Music Shortlist: 7 Song and Score Surprises

    For many years, Oscar “shortlists” narrowed down the choices in a preliminary round that would eventually lead to the five nominees for original song and score. Academy executives discontinued that practice after the 1979 awards, but have brought it back for the 2018 honors. It was problematic then and it remains so now. Not everyone [...]

  • US director Debra Granik poses for

    'Leave No Trace' Director Debra Granik Wins Bonnie Award

    Debra Granik, who directed and wrote “Leave No Trace,” has received Film Independent’s second Bonnie Award, given to recognize a mid-career female director. The trophy, which includes a $50,000 grant, was presented Saturday afternoon to “Leave No Trace” producer Anne Harrison at the organization’s Spirit Awards brunch at Boa Steakhouse in West Hollywood. Granik could [...]

  • The Rider

    National Society of Film Critics Names 'The Rider' Best Picture

    The National Society of Film Critics announced their 2019 award winners Saturday afternoon, with winners including Olivia Colman for “The Favourite” and Ethan Hawke for “First Reformed.” Chloe Zhao’s “The Rider” took home the best picture title, with Alfonso Cuaron taking best cinematography for “Roma” and Regina King earning a nod for “If Beale Street [...]

  • Time's Up Supporters to Wear Ribbons,

    Time's Up Supporters to Wear Ribbons at 2019 Golden Globes

    Last year Hollywood transformed the Golden Globes red carpet. As a sign of solidarity against sexual harassment — both in the entertainment industry and in careers across the globe — a large majority of the 2018 Globes attendees wore black. Waves of black dresses appeared on the camera-lined carpet outside the Beverly Hilton, turning a [...]

  • Timothee Chalamet2019 Palm Springs International Film

    Facebook Live Q&A With Timothee Chalamet - Watch

    Timothee Chalamet will join Variety for a live chat Saturday at 12 p.m. PT on Facebook. The Q&A can be streamed on Variety‘s Facebook page at the link here or below. The Golden Globe nominee can be seen in theaters now in “Beautiful Boy,” which also stars Steve Carell. The pair play a son and father who struggle with Chalamet’s character’s [...]

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock's Holiday Surprise for the 'Bird Box' Cast and Crew

    Just call her Santa Claus! Sandra Bullock surprised the cast and crew of “Bird Box” with a holiday celebration while they were filming the hit thriller at the end of 2017. “I’m in shock by how organized Sandy is,” co-star Danielle Macdonald tells Variety. “Because we were filming it towards Christmas a year ago, she [...]

  • Kevin Hart Massive

    Kevin Hart Posts Message About ‘Growth’ After Don Lemon Criticism

    After CNN anchor Don Lemon delivered an emotional criticism of Kevin Hart’s “Ellen” interview, the possible Oscars host has posted what might be a response to the journalist. In an Instagram post, Hart emphasized the importance of learning and growth. “Basketball players aren’t great until they LEARN how to play the game correctly,” he began, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad