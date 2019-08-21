Oscars: South Korea Selects Palme d’Or Winner ‘Parasite’ for International Feature Film Award

South Korea has selected Bong Joon-ho’s Palme d’Or winner “Parasite” as its entry for the newly rebranded International Feature Film award at the 92nd Academy Awards, it was announced Wednesday by the Korean Film Council.

U.S. distributor Neon had already positioned the film as a prime awards season contender following the film’s triumph at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where it saw its world premiere. Neon has set the U.S. launch for Oct. 11 in L.A. and New York, followed by gradual expansion.

It marks the second time Bong has had a film selected for Oscar consideration following his “Mother” in 2009. South Korea has yet to be nominated in the category. The film was chosen from a long-list of eight titles by a five-person jury.

The 2018 Palme d’Or winner, Japan’s “Shoplifters” from Hirokazu Koreeda, was nominated in the Oscar International Feature category last year but lost out to Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma.”

“Parasite” has sold over 10 million tickets in South Korea since opening May 30 through CJ Entertainment. It is the fourth highest grossing film released so far in 2019 in South Korea, outperforming Hollywood blockbusters such as “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” and the second biggest local title, with box office of over Won 85.8 billion ($71.9 million).

The South Korean selection came on the same day as Germany announced its submission for the International Feature Film Award: “System Crasher.”

The nominations for the International Feature Film will be announced alongside other categories on Jan. 13, 2020. The 92nd Academy Awards will be held Feb. 9, 2020.