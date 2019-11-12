Oscars: 159 Features Submitted Into Documentary Race

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has unveiled the 159 documentary features that have been submitted for the 92nd annual Academy Awards.
Nominations will be announced on Jan. 13. The winners will be revealed on Feb. 9.
High-profile titles include “American Factory,” “Apollo 11,” “The Biggest Little Farm,” “For Sama,” “The Edge of Democracy,” “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” “One Child Nation” and “Sea of Shadows.”
See the full list below.
Advocate
After Parkland
The All-Americans
Always in Season
The Amazing Johnathan Documentary
American Dharma
American Factory
American Relapse
Angels Are Made of Light
The Apollo
Apollo 11
Aquarela
Ask Dr. Ruth
At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable
The Biggest Little Farm
The Black Godfather
Blink of an Eye
Blowin’ Up
Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes
The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story
Bridges of Time
The Brink
Broken Dreams
The Bronx USA
Bruno Sammartino
Buddha in Africa
Call Me Intern
Carmine Street Guitars
The Cave
Chasing Einstein
Cinema Morocco
Citizen K
The Cold Blue
Cold Case Hammarskjold
Combat Obscura
The Cordillera of Dreams
Cracked Up
Cunningham
David Crosby: Remember My Name
Debut
Diego Maradona
The Disappearance of My Mother
Don’t Be Nice
Echo in the Canyon
The Edge of Democracy
The Elephant Queen
Emanuel
Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops
Fantastic Fungi
#Female Pleasure
Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles
Fiddlin’
Finding Farideh
Finding the Way Home
5B
For Sama
For the Birds
Foster
The Fourth Kingdom. The Kingdom of Plastics
Framing John DeLorean
Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
The Game Changers
Gay Chorus Deep South
Gaza
Ghost Fleet
The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash
The Gospel of Eureka
The Great Hack
Hail Satan?
Halston
Hate among Us
Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel
Heimat Is a Space in Time
Hesburgh
Honeyland
Hope Frozen
The Hottest August
Humberto Mauro
I Had a Dream
Immortal
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
It’s a Hard Truth Ain’t It
Janani’s Juliet
Jawline
Jay Myself
Jim Allison: Breakthrough
Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People
The Kingmaker
Knock Down the House
Letter to the Editor
Liberty: Mother of Exiles
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
Love, Antosha
M for Malaysia
Maiden
Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound
Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love
Meeting Gorbachev
Midnight Family
Midnight Traveler
Mike Wallace Is Here
Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool
Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements
The Most Dangerous Year
Mosul
Moti Bagh
My Home India
My Name Is Daniel
On the President’s Orders
One Child Nation
Pavarotti
The Proposal
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
Q Ball
The Quiet One
Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins
Reason/Vivek
Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project
Reinventing Rosalee
The Rememberer
The River and the Wall
Roll Red Roll
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese
Running with Beto
The Russian Five
Satan & Adam
Scandalous
Sea of Shadows
Serendipity
The Serengeti Rules
Shooting the Mafia
16 Bars
16 Shots
The Spy behind Home Plate
Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken
Talking about Trees
Tell Me Who I Am
Tesla Nation
This Changes Everything
This One’s for the Ladies
Tigerland
To Be of Service
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality
A Tuba to Cuba
Walking on Water
Watson
Western Stars
What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael
What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?
When Lambs Become Lions
When Tomatoes Met Wagner
Where’s My Roy Cohn?
Who Will Write Our History
Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation
Wrestle
XY Chelsea
Ximei