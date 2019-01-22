Vote: Which Movie Should Win the Oscar for Best Picture?

The 91st Oscar nominations were unveiled on Tuesday with “Roma” and “The Favourite” leading the way with 10 nods each.

“Roma,” Alfonso Cuaron’s love-letter to his childhood nanny, is Netflix’s first-ever best picture nomination and could make history as the first foreign-language movie to ever win the top prize at the Academy Awards.

Other best picture nominees included “A Star Is Born,” “Black Panther,” “BlackkKlansman,” “Green Book,” “Vice” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

We’d like to know – who do you think will win best picture this year?

The 2019 Oscars will be held Sunday, Feb. 24.