Poll: Who Will Win Best Actress at the Oscars?

In the race for best actress, Glenn Close has already emerged as the clear frontrunner.

Even though her “The Wife” may be little known to the average Oscars viewer, Close won the Golden Globe and SAG Award for the role, cementing her status as the actress to beat. But she faces some tough — and starry — competition.

Lady Gaga stunned in her first big feature film role, “A Star Is Born,” which also earned her an original song nomination for “Shallow.” Meanwhile, Melissa McCarthy anchored “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” in a turn to a more dramatic role for the mostly comedic actress.

But don’t count out Olivia Colman and her role as Queen Anne in “The Favourite,” which also scored two supporting actress nominations for Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. And she might not be as starry as the other nominees, but Yalitza Aparicio has been generating a ton of goodwill for her acting debut in Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma.”

In a poll last week, Variety readers voted that Rami Malek is most likely to take home the best actor prize for playing Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody."