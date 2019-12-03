Oscars: ‘Avengers,’ ‘Star Wars’ Among 20 Films in Visual Effects Race

“Avengers: Endgame,” “Cats,” “The Irishman,” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” are among the 20 films that will vie at the Oscars for best visual effects.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the preliminary list of films eligible for further awards consideration. Later this month, the committee will select a shortlist of 10 films that will advance to nominations voting.

“First Man” nabbed the visual effects trophy last year for the visual effects team of Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles, and J. D. Schwalm. “Blade Runner 2049” won the Oscar for films released in 2017. Recent past winners include “The Jungle Book,” “Ex Machina,” “Interstelllar,” “Gravity,” “Life of Pi,” “Hugo,” “Inception,” “Avatar,” and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.”

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on Jan. 13 ahead of the ceremony on Feb. 9.

See the full list of eligible films below:

“Ad Astra”

“The Aeronauts”

“Aladdin”

“Alita: Battle Angel”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Captain Marvel”

“Cats”

“Dumbo”

“Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Gemini Man”

“The Irishman”

“Jumanji: The Next Level”

“The Lion King”

“Men in Black: International”

“Midway”

“1917”

“Spider-Man: Far from Home”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“Terminator: Dark Fate”