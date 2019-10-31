×
Oscars: Academy Expands Streaming Platform to Include Best Picture Contenders

CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/REX/Shut

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has launched an expanded version of its Streaming Room platform for members to watch Oscar contenders.

Members of AMPAS received a notice from the Academy Thursday, noting the expansion now includes best picture hopefuls. Voters were already able to stream documentaries, animated films and shorts on the Academy’s members-only viewing site.

“Our streaming platform will provide greater access to movies in consideration to our growing global membership, while taking positive steps toward a greener, more environmentally friendly future,” the message said.

Academy President David Rubin had disclosed two weeks ago that the Academy wants to do away with DVDs for environmental purposes and reduce costs for studios.

The Academy Screening Room is an Apple TV and Apple TV 4k app that’s usable with a member username and password. Some of the titles currently posted include “After the Wedding” (Sony Classics), “Dolemite Is My Name” (Netflix), “Downton Abbey” (Focus), “Frankie” (Sony Classics), “Judy” (Roadside Attractions), “The Mustang” (Focus), “Pain and Glory” (Sony Classics) and “The Peanut Butter Falcon” (Roadside Attractions).

Studios can still DVD screeners to members through approved mailing houses. Those screeners, which are sent to the entire membership, started being sent out on Oct. 18.

The message urged members to see as many Oscar contenders as possible in theaters: “We encourage you to view as many films as possible during their theatrical release and at additional theatrical screenings made available. The Academy will continue to host member screenings in Los Angeles, New York, the Bay Area and London.”

Read the full email below:

Dear [Academy member]:

We are pleased to announce the expansion of the Academy’s streaming platform – Academy Screening Room – which will include films under consideration for the Best Picture category, including all of the achievements within a feature film. Our streaming platform will provide greater access to movies in consideration to our growing global membership, while taking positive steps toward a greener, more environmentally friendly future.

We encourage you to view as many films as possible during their theatrical release and at additional theatrical screenings made available. The Academy will continue to host member screenings in Los Angeles, New York, the Bay Area and London (schedule can be found [here]).

If you’re unable to make it to a theater, streaming is available [here].

From the member homepage, look for “Online Streaming” under the Screenings tab.

You can also access via the Academy Screening Room link. Once you enter your member username and password, it will direct you to the streaming page.
For the best viewing experience, use the latest version of Safari or Chrome browsers.

While there may be just a handful of streaming titles accessible at this point, more will be added in the coming weeks as distributors make them available. This is only the beginning.

If you would like to receive notifications for digital and/or DVD screeners (DVD screeners continue to be an option) from distributors as movies are made available, please Update Your Preferences.

In addition to the member site, the Academy is now offering the option to stream films via a new 4th generation Apple TV and Apple TV 4k app called Academy Screening Room.

If you have a 4th generation Apple TV or an Apple TV 4k, you can install the Academy Screening Room app from the App Store, then enter your Academy member username and password to access. Click here for more information on streaming, the new Apple TV 4 app and answers to technical questions you may have.

For technical support, please contact the Academy’s Support office at 855-742-9140 or email support@oscars.org.

The Oscars will be held on February 9 (two weeks earlier than last year). Let’s start watching now.

