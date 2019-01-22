How to Watch This Year’s Oscar-Nominated Films

The 2019 Oscar nominations have been announced, and if you want to catch up on the nominees, we’ve rounded up some easy ways to watch or stream the original films, documentaries, and songs competing for an award.

Period comedy “The Favourite” and Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” lead the pack with 10 nominations apiece, while “Green Book” and “A Star Is Born” nabbed nods in major categories as well. (See the full list here).

This year’s Academy Awards ceremony airs live on ABC on Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. You can stream the show through Hulu.com (with Live TV) or the Hulu app. The site is currently offering a one-month free trial for new users (sign up here).

Prefer a traditional viewing experience, but don’t have cable? Try something like this highly rated $23 antenna from Amazon, which lets you enjoy over-the-air networks (like ABC) in your area without paying a monthly fee.

Here’s a look at the nominees for this year’s Academy Awards, along with information on where and how to watch them before the big day.

Best Picture

“Black Panther” – stream here via Amazon

“BlacKkKlansman” – stream here via Amazon

“Bohemian Rhapsody” – see tickets and current showtimes

“The Favourite” – see tickets and current showtimes

“Green Book” – see tickets and current showtimes

“Roma” – see tickets and current showtimes or stream on Netflix

“A Star Is Born” – see tickets and current showtimes

“Vice” – see tickets and current showtimes

Related Why 'Roma' Director Alfonso Cuaron Didn't Give His Actors a Complete Script Oscar Music Surprises: No Dolly Parton or 'First Man,' but Terence Blanchard, Gillian Welch Bust In

Animated Feature

“Incredibles 2” – stream here via Amazon

“Isle of Dogs” – stream here via Amazon

“Mirai” – see tickets and current showtimes

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” – see tickets and current showtimes

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – see tickets and current showtimes

Documentary Feature

“Free Solo” – stream here via Amazon

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening” – stream here via iTunes

“Minding the Gap” – stream here via Hulu

“Of Fathers and Sons” – see tickets and current showtimes

“RBG” – stream here via Amazon

Foreign Language Film

“Capernaum” – see tickets and current showtimes

“Cold War” – see tickets and current showtimes

“Never Look Away” – see tickets and current showtimes

“Roma” – see tickets and current showtimes or stream on Netflix

“Shoplifters” – see tickets and current showtimes

Original Score

Terence Blanchard (“BlacKkKlansman”) – stream here via Amazon

Nicholas Britell (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) – stream here via Amazon

Alexandre Desplat (“Isle of Dogs”) – stream here via Amazon

Ludwig Göransson (“Black Panther”) – stream here via Amazon

Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman (“Mary Poppins Returns”) – stream here via Amazon

Original Song

“All the Stars” (“Black Panther”) – stream here via Amazon

“I’ll Fight” (“RBG”) – stream here via Amazon

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” (“Mary Poppins Returns”) – stream here via Amazon

“Shallow” (“A Star Is Born”) – stream here via Amazon

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” (“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”) – stream here via Amazon

Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial to its Amazon Music Unlimited service, which provides access to all the Oscar-nominated tracks, along with more than 50 million other songs. Find out more here.

VarietySPY editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.