Record 32 Animated Feature Films Submitted for Oscars

“The Addams Family,” “Frozen II,” “Toy Story 4,” “Abominable” and “The Secret Life of Pets 2” are among the record 32 movies submitted for the animated feature film category at the 2020 Oscars.

Last year’s Academy Awards race boasted 25 entries, while 2017 had 26 and 2016 had 27 (a then-record).

The list of contenders makes for an interesting race leading up to the awards show on Feb. 9, 2020. Featuring an ensemble that includes Charlize Theron, Allison Janney and Bette Midler, “Addams Family” has raked in $35 million at the domestic box office since its release on Friday. While it brought in half the earnings of its predecessor, Universal and Illumination’s “Secret Life of Pets 2” had a decent showing, grossing $46.7 million in its opening weekend. Moviegoers are still anxiously awaiting the release of “Frozen II,” which hits theaters on Nov. 22.

Here’s the complete list of qualifying movies:

“Abominable”

“The Addams Family”

“The Angry Birds Movie 2”

“Another Day of Life”

“Away”

“Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles”

“Children of the Sea”

“Dilili in Paris”

“Frozen II”

“Funan”

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s ‘Primal’ – Tales of Savagery”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“The Last Fiction”

“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

“Marona’s Fantastic Tale”

“Missing Link”

“Ne Zha”

“Okko’s Inn”

“Pachamama”

“Promare”

“Rezo”

“The Secret Life of Pets 2”

“Spies in Disguise”

“The Swallows of Kabul”

“This Magnificent Cake!”

“The Tower”

“Toy Story 4”

“Upin & Ipin: The Lone Gibbon Kris”

“Weathering with You”

“White Snake”