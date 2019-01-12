×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Five Big Takeaways as Oscar Voting Closes

By
Tim Gray

Senior Vice President

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Netflix/Universal/Warner Bros.

Phase 1 of awards season wraps Monday, Jan. 14, when Oscar-nomination voting ends. So before Phase 2 (Jan. 22 nominations through the Feb. 24 ceremony), it’s time to reflect on the lessons of Phase 1 (though “lessons” may be misleading, since it implies everyone has learned something).

1. It’s an annual tradition to stir up bogus controversies over contenders. This year, it started with outrage that “First Man” doesn’t depict the planting of the U.S. flag on the moon. (For the record, “La La Land” didn’t include a shot of the Hollywood sign, but nobody got apoplectic.) The continued attacks on “Green Book” manage to be both silly and disgusting. The good news is that in the past, Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences voters have ignored this mudslinging (“A Beautiful Mind,” “Slumdog Millionaire,” “The Shape of Water,” et al.) The bad news is that this makes everybody look bad: AMPAS, Hollywood, and the entire human race, actually.

2. We should have some empathy for Oscar “sure bets.” The campaign teams behind “A Star Is Born,” “Roma,” “RBG,” Glenn Close, et al, have to keep the buzz going while avoiding over-buzz. Oscar history is filled with cautionary tales. Kathryn Bigelow did a great job directing “Zero Dark Thirty” but wasn’t nominated; did voters assume she was a shoo-in and didn’t need more votes? “La La Land” scored  record Golden Globe wins and earned a record-tying 14 Oscar noms, but didn’t win; was that because of a backlash? Members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences only have time to see a fraction of the year’s 347 eligible feature films. So strategists need to build want-to-see attitude and maintain enthusiasm for a film without overselling it. The process is harder than it looks.

Related

3. Bradley Cooper is enjoying a career high these days with “A Star Is Born,” but he also deserves sympathy for what a golden boy endures. Case in point: On Sept. 30, the New York Times’ Sunday Arts & Leisure section led with a story headlined “Bradley Cooper Is Not Really Into This Profile.” The story was allegedly about him, but it was equally about the reporter’s frustration at his refusal to bare his soul.  (As the reporter lamented, “I have a story to write, I told him. I’m not sure what to do. Coming back with a good story is my THING, I said.”) The style was an attempt to evoke Gay Talese’s landmark 1966 article “Frank Sinatra Has a Cold.” It’s a reminder that each year, awards season gets longer and more crowded with contenders, campaigners and journalists. And everyone gets more frantic.

4. Some terrific films of 2018 are being recognized, but future film historians may wonder why other greats were overlooked. In some cases, it’s the mysteries of the zeitgeist. (Why haven’t Carlos Lopez Estrada’s “Blindspotting” and Christopher McQuarrie’s “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” gotten more attention?) In other cases, it’s a technicality: Peter Jackson’s astonishing WWI documentary “They Shall Not Grow Old” opened in 2018 but didn’t have a week-long awards-qualifying run. Ah, well. With or without awards, future generations will still study these films, learn from them and be moved by them.

5. Buried underneath the outrage of the Academy’s proposed new Oscar category (quickly rescinded), there’s a positive message for AMPAS. Ever since the organization pioneered awards telecasts in 1953, it’s been hard to balance presentation of all those awards yet still entertain home viewers. That ongoing struggle was underlined Aug. 8 with the announcement of “best achievement for a popular film,” a clear bid to lure more TV viewers. The notion was met with across-the-board mockery and lamenting. But the intensity of the reaction, both within the industry and in “civilian” filmgoers, was a reminder: Oscars are still important to a lot of people.

Popular on Variety

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

More Film

  • Oscars Voting Phase 1: Five Big

    Five Big Takeaways as Oscar Voting Closes

    Phase 1 of awards season wraps Monday, Jan. 14, when Oscar-nomination voting ends. So before Phase 2 (Jan. 22 nominations through the Feb. 24 ceremony), it’s time to reflect on the lessons of Phase 1 (though “lessons” may be misleading, since it implies everyone has learned something). 1. It’s an annual tradition to stir up [...]

  • 2019 Palm Springs Film Festival Winners:

    'Shoplifters' Wins Best Foreign Language Film at Palm Springs Film Festival

    The 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival announced the winners of its juried prizes Saturday, with critical darling “Shoplifters” taking the award for best foreign language film of the year. The festival, held from Jan. 3-14, 2019, screened 226 films from 78 countries. Juried awards had five categories, including New Voices New Visions Award for unique viewpoints from [...]

  • Jo Andres and Steve BuscemiSony Pictures

    Jo Andres, Filmmaker and Wife to Steve Buscemi, Dies at 64

    Jo Andres, Steve Buscemi’s wife of 31 years and a prominent filmmaker and choreographer, has died. She was 64. Buscemi was photographed participating in her funeral, which included a wicker casket, Wednesday morning in Brooklyn, New York. Buscemi’s “Big Lebowski” co-star, John Turturro, and his cousin, “Sopranos” star Aida Turturro, were seen paying visits to the [...]

  • Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston star

    'The Upside' Likely to Become STX Films' First No. 1 Debut

    There seems to be no downside to Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart’s comedy-drama “The Upside.” The STX Films pic is on its way to becoming the entertainment company’s first No. 1 debut with an estimated $19.5 million from 3,080 North American sites, knocking Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” into the second place slot. STX Films’ previous biggest debut [...]

  • The Kid Who Would Be King

    Film Review: 'The Kid Who Would Be King'

    A likable enough, Amblin-esque update to the classic Arthurian legend, “The Kid Who Would Be King” is hardly the first time a group of adolescents have saved England from supernatural harm in a Joe Cornish movie. That said, much of the attitude and originality that drew fans to the irreverent writer-director’s inner-city alien-invasion debut, “Attack [...]

  • Coming to America

    Film News Roundup: Eddie Murphy's 'Coming to America 2' Draws Craig Brewer to Direct

    In  today’s film news roundup, “Coming to America 2” gets a director, Quincy Jones and James Blum get an honor and production begins on the Julia Louis-Dreyfus-Will Ferrell’s comedy-drama “Downhill.” DIRECTOR ATTACHED Paramount Pictures has hired “Hustle & Flow” helmer Craig Brewer to direct its sequel to the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy “Coming to America.” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad