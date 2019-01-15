×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Stick Figure Studios to Produce Doc on Killed Venezuelan Rebel Pilot Oscar Perez (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Oscar Perez
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stick Figure Studios

Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated producer Steven Cantor’s Stick Figure Studios is producing a documentary about Venezuelan rebel helicopter pilot and former police officer Oscar Perez.

On Jan. 15, 2018, Venezuelan government forces killed the renegade pilot and his team after cornering him at his hideout. A former police officer with movie-star looks, Perez has since become a symbol of Venezuela’s opposition to the beleaguered administration led by President Nicolas Maduro, recently sworn in for another six-year term.

The feature-length documentary will focus on the untold story about Perez, who gained worldwide attention last June when he dropped stun grenades on Venezuela’s Supreme Court from a helicopter, and later raided a military police outpost to make off with dozens of rifles.

The doc will feature never-before-seen videos, photos, and audio recordings left behind by Perez, as well as exclusive interviews with his mother, his former girlfriend, and their three sons, along with his closest allies — all of whom are now living in exile.

The police-officer-turned-freedom-fighter has since become an icon for millions of Venezuelans affected by the country’s economic and humanitarian crisis, where inflation reportedly hit 1.45 million percent and some 10% of its populace have fled the country.

Related

To be produced by Cantor, Jamie Schutz and Jessica Cozzetta of Stick Figure Studios (“Step,” “Dancer” “Chasing Tyson”), the untitled Oscar Perez doc is likely the first U.S.-based production about a key historical Venezuelan figure.

Venezuelan producer-actor Alec Whaite will direct and co-produce the documentary.

“As a storyteller, I recognized how incredibly inspiring Oscar’s story was, and as a Venezuelan, I found myself feeling the urgent responsibility to tell it,” he said.

Whaite secured the exclusive rights to Perez’s life after connecting with his family. Meeting them and experiencing their grief first-hand spurred him to tell Perez’s and his family’s tale.

“Their story will shine a much-needed spotlight on the humanitarian crisis Venezuelans are suffering on a daily basis; the government thought they could kill Oscar’s ideals, but the death of this man was the birth of an icon,” Whaite added.

Whaite also holds the exclusive rights to feature film or TV projects about Perez.

Canton concurred: “One year has passed since Oscar’s violent demise, and he is now considered by millions to be a modern William Wallace-type folk hero and freedom fighter. His final words urging the country to never desist the fight for freedom was the last we ever saw of him. Until now.”

The doc dovetails with the New York-based company’s longstanding commitment to tell authentic stories about heroic characters.

“Oscar’s story will shine a light on flagrant human-rights abuses and corrupt rule, and inspire those who fight for freedom around the world,” said Stick Figure Studios president Jamie Schutz.

Paradigm is overseeing global sales.

Popular on Variety

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

More Film

  • Mediawan Acquires 'The Name of the

    Mediawan Acquires 'The Name of the Rose' Producer Palomar (EXCLUSIVE)

    French company Mediawan has acquired a majority stake in Palomar, the leading independent Italian production outfit behind the cop show “Inspector Montalbano” and the highly anticipated series “The Name of the Rose,” with John Turturro and Rupert Everett. The deal marks the first international acquisition by Mediawan, the listed company launched in 2016 by three [...]

  • Corey Stoll Billy Magnussen

    Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen Join 'Sopranos' Movie Prequel (EXCLUSIVE)

    Corey Stoll and Billy Magnussen are set to join the ensemble of the “The Sopranos” movie prequel, “The Many Saints of Newark.” They join Alessandro Nivola, Jon Bernthal, and Vera Farmiga, who had previously been added to the cast. More players from the “Sopranos” lore are expected to be coming on board. New Line could not [...]

  • An Oscar Season of Anger

    An Oscar Season of Anger

    The furor that has flared around virtually every major Oscar rival this year has turned the ongoing awards season into a particularly ugly one. As the proceedings continue to devolve into a fit of collective rage aimed at any and all, it’s worth a recap. Just before the season kicked off at the Venice and [...]

  • Callie Khouri, Boots Riley, Tanya Saracho

    Callie Khouri, Boots Riley, Tanya Saracho Set for Final Draft Awards Honors

    Final Draft announced the honorees for the screenwriting software’s 14th annual Final Draft Awards Tuesday. Academy Award winning screenwriter Callie Khouri (“Thelma & Louise”) will receive the Hall of Fame Award for her prolific contribution to the art of screenwriting and devotion to writers and the writing community. Khouri also penned the scripts for “Something [...]

  • avengers infinity war

    'Avengers,' 'Lost in Space,' 'Ready Player One' Lead Visual Effects Society Nominations

    The Visual Effects Society announced nominees for the organization’s 17th annual awards on Tuesday. Leading the way in the film and TV fields, respectively, were Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and Netflix’s “Lost in Space.” Each picked up six nominations. Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” received the most nominations among animated feature contenders with five. “Ready Player One” [...]

  • UniFrance Rendez-Vous: Lisa Azuelos On 'Sweetheart'

    'Sweetheart' Director Lisa Azuelos on Technology, Memory, the Importance of Family

    PARIS — Lisa Azuelos’ tender drama “Sweetheart” follows single mom Heloise (Sandrine Kiberlaine) as she gets ready to bid adieu to her college age daughter, Jade (Thaïs Alessandrin). Facing her soon-to-empty-nest with bittersweet apprehension, Heloise tries to capture every last moment on camera, with her trusty iPhone never too far from her side. In that [...]

  • New BTS Concert Film Set for

    New BTS Concert Film Set for Biggest-Ever Event Cinema Release

    Korean pop band BTS is on track to set another big-screen record with their latest concert film, “BTS World Tour Love Yourself in Seoul,” which will have the widest event cinema release in history. The film will hit 3,800 cinemas across 95 countries as part of a one-day release on Saturday, Jan. 26. Pathe Live has [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad