How to Watch Oscar Nominations Live Online

CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/REX/Shut

The 91st Academy Awards may be hostless, but its nominations will be led by Kumail Nanjiani of “The Big Short” and Tracee Ellis Ross from ABC’s “Black-ish.” The two actors will announce the nominees live beginning at 5:20 a.m. PT/8:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan 22.

All 24 Oscar categories will be announced in a two-part live presentation, via global live-stream on Oscar.comOscars.org, the Academy’s digital platforms – TwitterYouTubeFacebook – a satellite feed, and local broadcasters.

The first half will see nominations for nine categories. Not listed in order of presentation, they are supporting actor, supporting actress, score, animated short film, live-action short film, costume design, film editing, sound editing, and sound mixing.

During the second half, beginning at 5:30 a.m. PT, the nominations will be announced for the remaining 15 categories. Not listed in order of presentation, they are best picture, lead actor, lead actress, animated feature film, cinematography, directing, documentary feature, documentary short subject, foreign language film, makeup and hairstyling, visual effects, adapted screenplay, original screenplay, original song, and production design.

Expected to lead the way in the big categories are Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born,” Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma,” Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favourite,” and Adam McKay’s “Vice.” Read all of Variety‘s nomination predictions here.

The Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

  • Oscar OScars Placeholder

    The 91st Academy Awards may be hostless, but its nominations will be led by Kumail Nanjiani of "The Big Short" and Tracee Ellis Ross from ABC's "Black-ish." The two actors will announce the nominees live beginning at 5:20 a.m. PT/8:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan 22. All 24 Oscar categories will be announced in a

