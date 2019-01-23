×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Oscar Nomination for Short Film ‘Detainment’ Sparks Backlash in Britain

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Oscar-nominated short film “Detainment,” about a notorious real-life child abduction and murder, has sparked outrage in Britain from the victim’s mother and from thousands of petitioners demanding that the Academy Award nod be rescinded.

The 30-minute film centers on the 1993 killing of 2-year-old James Bulger, one of the most shocking criminal cases in modern British history. Two 10-year-old boys lured the toddler from a shopping center near Liverpool, then tortured and killed him. The film relies on transcripts of interviews with the killers to re-enact the events.

Denise Fergus, James’ mother, and others protest what they see as a gratuitous depiction of a horrific incident and a too-sympathetic portrait of the killers. They also note that the director, Vincent Lambe, made no effort to speak to Fergus or James’ father while making “Detainment.”

“I cannot express how disgusted and upset I am that this so-called film has been made and now nominated for an Oscar,” Fergus tweeted shortly after the nominations were announced Tuesday.

A petition with the title “Stop the Jamie Bulger movie from being shown and taken off the Oscars shortlist” has garnered almost 100,000 signatures.

Related

Lambe, who is Irish, has said he was attempting to add some shades of gray to a case where many Britons see none. He denies accusations that his project is sympathetic to the two murderers, who were held in juvenile detention until they turned 18 in 2001, at which point they were released on parole and given new identities. Lambe has also said he is sorry for not contacting James’ family about the project before it was made.

Fergus had already been a vocal critic of “Detainment” before its Oscar nod for best live-action short film.

“After everything I’ve said about this so-called film and asking for it to be removed, it’s still been nominated for an Oscar even though over 90,000 people have signed a petition which has now been ignored just like my feelings by the Academy,” she tweeted. “I’m so angry and upset at this present time.”

Lisa Young, who started the petition, called the movie “a heartless thing,” especially as James’ family was not consulted when it was being made.

The Twelve Media-produced film had won several accolades ahead of making the Oscar shortlist, including at the Odense Film Festival, Cannes Lions and the Krakow Film Festival.

Popular on Variety

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

More Film

  • Sundance Lineup Heavy on Famous Names

    Sundance Lineup Heavy on Famous Names and Subjects

    Indie producers usually don’t have the luxury, or inclination, to adapt a Disney theme park ride or Marvel comic into a film. Their closest to sure box office bets, aside from low-budget horror fare, now appear to be projects with pre-sold themes and subjects that are often based on celebrities — the indie world’s version [...]

  • Erik Prince

    Film Based on Blackwater Founder Erik Prince in Works at Imperative Entertainment

    Imperative Entertainment is producing “Prince of War,” which focuses on the controversial life of Erik Prince, an ex-Navy SEAL and founder of the private military contracting firm Blackwater. “The Drop” helmer Michael R. Roskam will direct the film. The script will be based on Prince’s 2009 book “Civilian Warriors” and Adam Ciralsky’s 2009 Vanity Fair [...]

  • Black Panther Movie

    U.S. Movie Ticket Sales Rebounded 5.5% in 2018

    U.S. movie admissions rebounded 5.5% last year to 1.3 billion, a year after posting the lowest admissions number since 1995, the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) has reported. North American box office for the year surged 6.9% to $11.85 billion, NATO said Wednesday. That figure was in line with the estimate released at the [...]

  • Oscar Nomination for Short Film 'Detainment'

    Oscar Nomination for Short Film 'Detainment' Sparks Backlash in Britain

    Oscar-nominated short film “Detainment,” about a notorious real-life child abduction and murder, has sparked outrage in Britain from the victim’s mother and from thousands of petitioners demanding that the Academy Award nod be rescinded. The 30-minute film centers on the 1993 killing of 2-year-old James Bulger, one of the most shocking criminal cases in modern British [...]

  • Alfonso Cuaron's 'Roma' Companion Album to

    Alfonso Cuarón's New 'Roma' Album to Feature Beck, Patti Smith, El-P, T Bone Burnett

    Not to be outdone by Ariana Grande’s impending record news, filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón has announced the track list and release date for his new album, which, coincidentally, is also due Feb. 8. He’s the curator of “Music Inspired by the Film Roma,” which was already teased by a Billie Eilish track, and is now revealed [...]

  • The Beach Bum Trailer

    Watch: Matthew McConaughey Stars in Groovy New 'The Beach Bum' Trailer

    Matthew McConaughey takes on new levels of drug use in the latest trailer for “The Beach Bum.” True to the film’s title, the trailer opens on a trashy beach town stage where McConaughey’s character Moondog is waiting to accept some sort of musical award. “Before I accept whatever award it is they’re giving me today, [...]

  • SAG Awards Placeholder

    SAG Awards Unveils Presenters After Accusing Academy of 'Intimidation'

    The SAG Awards has unveiled its first round of presenters, including Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Rami Malek, Chadwick Boseman, Adam Driver, Sam Elliott, and Constance Wu. Wednesday’s announcement comes two weeks after SAG-AFTRA accused the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of intimidation in trying to limit actors from presenting on awards shows other [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad