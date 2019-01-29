Oscar Isaac in Talks to Join Timothee Chalamet in ‘Dune’ Reboot

Oscar Isaac is the latest star in negotiations to join Legendary’s “Dune” reboot, sources tell Variety. He will join a cast that includes Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, and Charlotte Rampling.

Isaac will play the father of Chalamet’s character in the movie. “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049” filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is directing and is co-writing the script with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts.

Legendary closed a deal with the Frank Herbert estate in 2016 for his famous novel, granting the studio rights to both film and TV properties. The project will be produced by Villeneuve, Mary Parent, and Cale Boyter, with Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Thomas Tull, and Kim Herbert serving as executive producers. Kevin J. Anderson will serve as a creative consultant.

Set in the distant future, “Dune” follows Paul Atreides, whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, jurisdiction over Arrakis is contested among competing noble families. After Paul and his family are betrayed, the story explores themes of politics, religion, and man’s relationship with nature, as Paul leads a rebellion to restore his family’s reign.

Isaac has a busy year ahead of him. Up next, he is starring opposite Ben Affleck in Netflix’s action thriller “Triple Frontier.” He will also appear in the next “Star Wars” entry, which bows in December, as well as Sony’s animated “Addams Family” movie. He was most recently seen in “Operation Finale,” which he also produced.

