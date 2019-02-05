×
See the Oscar Class Photo of 2019

This year’s Academy Award nominees gathered Monday for the annual Oscar nominees luncheon and class photo, hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ board of governors.

A number of stars attended the event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, including this year’s best actress nominees Glenn Close, Lady Gaga, Yalitza Aparicio, and Melissa McCarthy, as well as their male counterparts Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Bradley Cooper, Willem Dafoe, and Viggo Mortensen.

This year’s best director nominees were also in attendance, including Adam McKay, Yorgos Lanthimos, Spike Lee, and Alfonso Cuarón, whose film “Roma” led this year’s nominations alongside Lanthimos’ “The Favourite.” Both films also scored nods for best picture, alongside “Black Panther,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “A Star Is Born,” “Vice,” and “Green Book.”

Other nominees in the crowd included Amy Adams, Sam Elliott, Mahershala Ali, Marina de Tavira, Richard E. Grant, Regina King, Sam Rockwell, and Rachel Weisz. Nominees who didn’t show up include Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Adam Driver, and Kendrick Lamar, who’s up for original song.

The 91st Oscars will be held on Feb. 24, and the ceremony will air live on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. It is expected to be viewed in 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Here’s the full list of 2019 Oscar nominations. See the class photo below, and click here for a larger version.

Oscars 2019 class photo

