×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Oscar and Hollywood’s Nearly ‘Invisible’ People With Disabilities

By
Tim Gray

Senior Vice President

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
Shia LaBeouf, Zack Gottsagen. Shia LaBeouf, left, and Zack Gottsagen, cast members in the film "The Peanut Butter Falcon," pose together for a portrait at the London West Hollywood, in West Hollywood, Calif. The movie opens in the U.S. on Aug. 9"The Peanut Butter Falcon" Portrait Session, West Hollywood, USA - 02 Aug 2019
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutt

Hollywood loves to imitate success: Superhero movies, remakes, sequels. However, it’s been almost 33 years since Marlee Matlin won her Oscar for “Children of a Lesser God.” So why haven’t studio executives demanded more actors with disabilities to play characters with disabilities?

Since 1988, one-third of Oscar’s 30 lead actor winners were portraying a character with a disability, from Dustin Hoffman (“Rain Man,” 1989) through Eddie Redmayne (2015, “The Theory of Everything”). That’s 10 in just one category. In contrast, there have been only two winning actors with disabilities — two! — in Oscar’s entire 91 years: Harold Russell (1946, “The Best Years of Our Lives”) and Matlin.

This column was designed to put current Oscar hopefuls into historical context. But after Russell and Matlin, there are no more names to cite.

Hollywood stepped up its push for inclusion/diversity in 2015, and this year’s Oscar race includes more black and female filmmakers than ever before. However, there are very few films featuring people with disabilities (or PWD).

But a trio are worth awards consideration: Roadside Attractions’ “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” Music Box Films’ “Give Me Liberty” and Warner Bros.’ “Motherless Brooklyn.”

Popular on Variety

“Peanut Butter” was written and directed by Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz. It’s a comedy/road movie, starring Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen as Zak, a character with Down syndrome, like the actor himself. It has earned more than $20 million at the domestic box office, three times its production cost.

Tim Zajaros and Christopher Lemole of Armory Films produced and financed “Peanut Butter Falcon.” Lemole says simply, “People were resistant to a film starring a person with a disability. It’s a risk. We took that risk.”

They planned to enter film festivals, but programmers turned them down. Like many people dealing with PWD, they feared making a wrong move, so avoided the topic altogether. Happily, it was accepted at South by Southwest, won the Audience Award, and Roadside Attractions has been “a great partner,” the Armory duo say.

Big misconception: A person with a disability will require heavy maintenance. Zajaros says, “Zack would get tired, but he was always honest and authentic in his acting, and he got authenticity from the other actors. There were way more positives than negatives. We would do this again in a heartbeat.”

Lemole sums up, “There’s a lot of talk about inclusion. I hope this opens doors for other actors with disabilities.”

Give Me Liberty” is about a service-van driver and the people he encounters, including several PWD. The film was directed by Kirill Mikhanovsky, who wrote it with Alice Austen; the cast includes Lauren (Lolo) Spencer, who has ALS, like the character she plays. Tracy is not saintly, and her life is not centered around her wheelchair. “That was one reason I wanted to do this,” Spencer tells Variety, laughing, “I ain’t never seen nobody like me on the screen!”

Funding was available — but only if they cast an able-bodied name actor in the role. “But the director and producer were adamant about casting a young black woman who was a wheelchair user. They weren’t budging on that,” Spencer says. “Through my work, I try to show that a person with a disability is not angelic — not what we in the community call ‘inspiration porn.’ We’re just human. But in Hollywood and in society, we’re essentially invisible.”

On Dec. 3, the National Board of Review cited “Peanut Butter Falcon” and “Give Me Liberty” as two of the year’s top indie films.

In “Motherless Brooklyn,” Norton plays Lionel, who is dismissed by other characters because he has Tourette’s syndrome. But that condition ultimately helps him solve the crime. Norton is not authentic casting, but he initiated the project and stuck with it for 20 years. More importantly, he treats Lionel with intelligence, nuance and complexity.

Norton says: “The idea of a character being heroic only because he’s dealing with a disability, it’s not enough. To make a story that’s only about dealing with their condition — it doesn’t acknowledge the full human spectrum of a person.To make a story that’s only about their dealing with a disability, it takes away a deeper potential. People with disabilities onscreen are trapped in the gilded cage of nobility. They can be so much more.”

More Film

  • The Irishman

    Designing Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' (EXCLUSIVE VIDEO)

    “The scale of the movie is big, but it’s intimate,” Martin Scorsese says in this new behind-the-scenes clip of his new mob drama epic “The Irishman.” The film stars Robert De Niro as Frank Sheeran, a truck driver who meets Russell Buffalino (Joe Pesci) in the 1950s. Sheeran gets involved in the mob and the [...]

  • Shia LaBeouf, Zack Gottsagen. Shia LaBeouf,

    'Peanut Butter Falcon' Star Zack Gottsagen to Receive Palm Springs Festival Honor

    Zack Gottsagen will receive the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s rising star award for his role in “The Peanut Butter Falcon.” The actor will be honored at this year’s awards gala, held Jan. 2 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. “‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ is one of the best feel-good movies of the year,” said [...]

  • Frozen 2

    Why the Second Time’s the Charm for 'Frozen' Filmmakers

    Disney’s “Frozen” turned the fairytale paradigm on its head when it swept into theaters in 2013, inspiring a generation of freshly empowered Annas and Elsas to “Let It Go” on its way to winning Oscars for animated feature and original song. Six years later, directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert [...]

  • Shia LaBeouf, Zack Gottsagen. Shia LaBeouf,

    Oscar and Hollywood's Nearly 'Invisible' People With Disabilities

    Hollywood loves to imitate success: Superhero movies, remakes, sequels. However, it’s been almost 33 years since Marlee Matlin won her Oscar for “Children of a Lesser God.” So why haven’t studio executives demanded more actors with disabilities to play characters with disabilities? Since 1988, one-third of Oscar’s 30 lead actor winners were portraying a character [...]

  • Joker The Farewell Succession Watchmen

    AFI Awards: Top Films and TV Shows Include 'Joker,' 'Farewell,' 'Succession,' 'Watchmen'

    The American Film Institute has announced the recipients of the AFI Awards for 2019, the top ten films and TV shows “deemed culturally and artistically representative of this year’s most significant achievements in the art of the moving image.” Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” was honored with an AFI Special Award along with “Fleabag,” both works [...]

  • Klaus Animated Film

    Netflix Animated Pics Draw From Heart to Hand

    In a field dominated by CGI-animated studio sequels, Netflix has turned a spotlight this awards season on traditional hand-drawn animation with two very different movies. Aimed at adult audiences, director Jérémy Clapin’s debut feature “I Lost My Body,” an adaptation of the 2010 novel “Happy Hand” by “Amélie” screenwriter Guillaume Laurant, is a gritty story [...]

  • Best Movies of 2019

    The Best Films of 2019

    Looking back, 2019 was a year in which Netflix followed up the history-making performance of “Roma” at the Oscars with the release of Martin Scorsese’s mega-budget “The Irishman,” when Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” broke box office records while DC’s divisive “Joker” spin-off ignited a firestorm of debate, and where rival streaming services Disney Plus and Apple [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad