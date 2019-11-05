×

Academy’s Disqualification of Nigeria’s First Oscar Entry Comes Under Fire

By

Christopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Toronto Film Festival

Amid biting criticism of the Academy’s decision to disqualify Genevieve Nnaji’s “Lionheart” from the Oscar race for best international feature film, Nigeria’s selection committee called the move “an eye-opener” and said Tuesday it would urge local filmmakers to take care to follow Academy guidelines in the future.

The committee acknowledged that “Lionheart” – Nigeria’s first-ever submission for Oscar contention – departed from the requirement that contenders feature “a predominantly non-English dialogue track.” The 95-minute comedy is mostly in English, with a short section in the Igbo language.

However, English is Nigeria’s official language, the result of decades of British colonialism before the country gained independence in 1960. Numerous indigenous tongues are also spoken in Nigeria, including Igbo and Yoruba.

Despite the selection committee’s conciliatory statement, the disqualification of “Lionheart” has sparked a social media backlash. Director Ava DuVernay lent her support to the film’s entry in the Oscar race, in a category that, ironically, has been newly rechristened as “international feature film” instead of “foreign-language film.”

“Are you barring this country from ever competing for an Oscar in its official language?” DuVernay asked the Academy in a tweet.

Variety has reached out to the Academy for comment.

Director Nnaji, one of Africa’s most recognized and feted screen stars, thanked DuVernay for her support, saying that the film “represents the way we speak as Nigerians.” She described English as “a bridge between the 500+ languages spoken in our country,” adding pointedly: “We did not choose who colonized us.”

Nnaji rose through the ranks of Nigeria’s prolific Nollywood film industry to become what Oprah Winfrey once dubbed the “Julia Roberts of Africa.” Her directorial debut was one of a record 10 African films submitted to the Academy this year for Oscar consideration. “Lionheart,” in which Nnaji also stars, had its world premiere at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival and is currently available on Netflix.

The Nigerian Oscar selection committee also spoke of the greater accessibility of English for local audiences. “The budding Nigerian film industry is often faced with producing films with wide reach which often makes the recording dialogue predominantly English with non-English infusions in some cases,” the committee said in its statement.

The committee called the Academy’s decision “an eye-opener and step forward into growing a better industry.” It said it would urge Nigerian filmmakers “to shoot with the intention of non-English recording dialogue as a key qualifying parameter to represent the country in the [contest for the] most prestigious award.”

Other commenters lambasted the Academy’s decision, although some acknowledged that rules are rules.

 

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Academy's Disqualification of Nigerian Oscar Entry

    Academy's Disqualification of Nigeria's First Oscar Entry Comes Under Fire

    Amid biting criticism of the Academy’s decision to disqualify Genevieve Nnaji’s “Lionheart” from the Oscar race for best international feature film, Nigeria’s selection committee called the move “an eye-opener” and said Tuesday it would urge local filmmakers to take care to follow Academy guidelines in the future. The committee acknowledged that “Lionheart” – Nigeria’s first-ever [...]

  • Clifton Hill

    IFC Midnight Nabs Thriller 'Disappearance at Clifton Hill' (EXCLUSIVE)

    IFC Midnight has picked up U.S. rights to “Disappearance at Clifton Hill,” Variety has learned. The Canadian neo-noir premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, where it went by the title “Clifton Hill.” It follows Abby (Tuppence Middleton), a young woman who returns to her hometown of Niagara Falls after her mother dies, only [...]

  • Crazy Heart Movie Addiction and Recovery

    Six Movies That Capture the Trials and Triumphs of Addiction and Recovery

    Brad Lamm, founder of West Hollywood’s Breathe Life Healing Centers, offers his picks of recent movies that capture the trials and triumphs of addiction and recovery. For more from Variety‘s Recovery Issue, in which prominent entertainment figures offer insights on navigating a sober life in Hollywood, click here. Crazy Heart, 2009 Director, writer: Scott Cooper [...]

  • Uncle by Frelle Petersen

    'Uncle,' 'Atlantis' Take Home Top Prizes in Tokyo

    “Uncle,” Danish director Frelle Petersen’s drama about a young woman’s life on a small farm with her disabled uncle, was awarded the Tokyo Grand Prix at the closing ceremony Tuesday of the 32nd Tokyo International Film Festival. Shot in rural Denmark with real-life farmer Peter Hansen Tygesen playing the title role, the film had its [...]

  • Klaus

    Film Review: 'Klaus'

    Have you ever wondered how it all began, the arrangement by which a jolly old toymaker based somewhere near the North Pole makes the rounds each Christmas to bring presents to all the good little boys and girls? Personally, I remember having plenty of questions for my parents about Santa, but somehow never thought to [...]

  • Jojo Rabbit

    'Jojo Rabbit' to Open Macao Festival & Awards

    Taika Waititi’s provocative Nazi comedy “Jojo Rabbit” has been set as the opening night gala screening at the fourth edition of the International Film Festival & Awards Macao. The festival packs together a competition section that includes recent festival favorites Gitanjali Rao’s animation “Bombay Rose,” and barely fictionalize modern-day slavery drama “Buoyancy,” by Rodd Rathjen, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad