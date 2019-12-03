×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Oprah Sets Sexual Assault Documentary From ‘Hunting Ground’ Filmmakers at Apple

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kirby Dick Amy Ziering
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering are producing and directing a documentary about sexual assault in the music industry.

The film, from Apple, Oprah Winfrey and Impact Partners, is set to premiere next year on Apple Plus. It follows a former music executive who grapples with whether to go public with her story of assault and abuse by a notable figure in the industry.

The documentary is described as “a profound examination of race, gender, class and intersectionality, and the toll assaults take on their victims and society at large.”

Dick and Ziering are producing through their Jane Doe Films (“The Hunting Ground,” “The Invisible War”). The executive producers are Winfrey, Terry Wood (Harpo Productions), Dan Cogan (Impact Partners), Regina K. Scully (Artemis Rising), Ian Darling (Shark Island) and Abigail Disney (Level Forward). The creative team includes producers Jamie Rogers and Amy Herdy.

Dick was nominated for an Academy Awards for “Twist of Faith” in 2006. He and Ziering received an Oscar nomination in 2013 for “The Invisible War,” which centered on rape in the U.S. military. Their follow-up film, “The Hunting Ground,” focused on campus sexual assault and their most recent film, “The Bleeding Edge,” covered corruption in the medical device industry.

Impact Partners has been involved in the financing of over 100 films, including “Icarus,” which won the 2018 Academy Award for documentary feature, and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” which won the 2019 Independent Spirit Award for documentary.

More Music

  • Kirby Dick Amy Ziering

    Oprah Sets Sexual Assault Documentary From ‘Hunting Ground’ Filmmakers at Apple

    Filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering are producing and directing a documentary about sexual assault in the music industry. The film, from Apple, Oprah Winfrey and Impact Partners, is set to premiere next year on Apple Plus. It follows a former music executive who grapples with whether to go public with her story of assault [...]

  • Billie Eilish performs on the Other

    Billie Eilish, J Balvin Top Shazam’s Year-End Charts

    Hot on the heels of the announcement of the first-ever Apple Music Awards, Shazam (which is owned by Apple) has announced its 2019 year-end statistics, including most-Shazamed songs, artist and more. Billie Eilish topped two of the charts (most-Shazamed songs and most-Shazamed pop song) and J Balvin was the most-Shazamed artist. The full lists appear [...]

  • MARISA_BIANCO-26 / © Andrew Zaeh |

    Republic Records Promotes Marisa Bianco to Senior VP

    Republic Records has promoted Marisa Bianco to senior vice president of media, the company’s EVP of Media & Artist Relations Joseph Carozza announced today. Since joining Republic Records in 2014, Bianco has spearheaded a media campaign for Jonas Brothers’ No. 1 comeback album, “Happiness Begins” and played a key role in Julia Michaels’ transition from behind-the-scenes songwriter to a solo artist and Grammy Award [...]

  • Jeff Vaughn Named President of Capitol

    Jeff Vaughn Named President of Capitol Records

    As reported last week by Variety, veteran A&R executive Jeff Vaughn has been named president of Capitol Records, it was officially announced today by Capitol Music Group Chairman & CEO Steve Barnett, to whom Vaughn will report. Vaughn will assume his new position on January 1, 2020 and will be based in Hollywood at CMG’s [...]

  • Billie Eilish performs on stage during

    Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X Win Inaugural Apple Music Awards

    In the wee hours of Tuesday Apple announced the inaugural Apple Music Awards, “a celebration of the best and boldest musicians of 2019 and the enormous impact they have had on global culture this year.” The winners are Artist of the Year Billie Eilish, Breakthrough Artist of the Year Lizzo, and the Song of the [...]

  • Ex-Vibe Editor Jermaine Hall Launches Level,

    Ex-Vibe Editor Jermaine Hall Launches Level, a New Culture Publication

    Jermaine Hall, who has held executive editorial posts at Vibe, XXL, BET and King, today announced a new culture and lifestyle publication called LEVEL, aimed at “Black and Brown men 30 and up.” “The goal is to make Level a home for the mature Black and Brown man, a place where we can talk about [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad