Oprah Sets Sexual Assault Documentary From ‘Hunting Ground’ Filmmakers at Apple

Filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering are producing and directing a documentary about sexual assault in the music industry.

The film, from Apple, Oprah Winfrey and Impact Partners, is set to premiere next year on Apple Plus. It follows a former music executive who grapples with whether to go public with her story of assault and abuse by a notable figure in the industry.

The documentary is described as “a profound examination of race, gender, class and intersectionality, and the toll assaults take on their victims and society at large.”

Dick and Ziering are producing through their Jane Doe Films (“The Hunting Ground,” “The Invisible War”). The executive producers are Winfrey, Terry Wood (Harpo Productions), Dan Cogan (Impact Partners), Regina K. Scully (Artemis Rising), Ian Darling (Shark Island) and Abigail Disney (Level Forward). The creative team includes producers Jamie Rogers and Amy Herdy.

Dick was nominated for an Academy Awards for “Twist of Faith” in 2006. He and Ziering received an Oscar nomination in 2013 for “The Invisible War,” which centered on rape in the U.S. military. Their follow-up film, “The Hunting Ground,” focused on campus sexual assault and their most recent film, “The Bleeding Edge,” covered corruption in the medical device industry.

Impact Partners has been involved in the financing of over 100 films, including “Icarus,” which won the 2018 Academy Award for documentary feature, and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” which won the 2019 Independent Spirit Award for documentary.