×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘One Thousand and One Nights’ Content Universe Launching With Reza Aslan, Erik Feig’s Picturestart (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Reza Aslan Erik Feig
CREDIT: Shutterstock

“One Thousand and One Nights,” a vast collection of treasured Middle Eastern folklore, is being adapted for film, TV and gaming content by producer Reza Aslan and film executive Erik Feig’s new venture, Picturestart.

The internationally renowned stories — which count characters like Aladdin and his genie, Sinbad and Alibaba — will be framed as they have throughout history, as told by the Persian queen Scheherazade. Self-contained stories and tales-within-tales will be told across various media, all springing from the powerful female figure in different time periods and new dimensions, ala “Doctor Who.”

Picturestart will produce and finance, with Aslan and Mahyad Tousi of BoomGen Studios as writer-creators. Aslan is an Emmy nominee and James Joyce Award winner, whose credits include HBO’s drama “The Leftovers” and the upcoming “Dune: The Sisterhood.” He hosts the Topic streaming series “Rough Draft” as well as the podcast Metaphysical Milkshake. Ryan Lindenberg and Julia Hammer will oversee the property for Picturestart.

Tousi is a writer, producer and media strategist, whose resume includes executive producing duties on the Chuck Lorre comedy “The United States of Al” for CBS, the biblical epic “Of Kings and Prophets” for ABC and the award-winning virtual-reality documentary “Zikr: A Sufi Revival.”

Feig, a former head of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group and prior to that Summit Entertainment, has been ramping up his diversified production-financing entity. The company counts investment from WarnerMedia and Scholastic.

His inaugural slate includes the “Grease” movie prequel “Summer Nights” at Paramount, an adaptation of Elizabeth Acevedo’s bestselling novel “With the Fire on High” and the teen road-trip comedy “Unpregnant,” written by Jenni Hendriks and Ted Caplan, which will launch on HBO Max next year.

More Film

  • Matthew Wiseman BAFTA

    Changing of the Guard at BAFTA LA

    Matthew Wiseman came to work for BAFTA LA in 2002 for what he thought would be a short stint. The BAFTA Film Awards had just shifted their dates ahead of the Oscars and the Hollywood outpost was expanding. “BAFTA was in such a growth spurt at that point, that I mentally thought I would be [...]

  • Britannia Awards Honorees Bafta 2019

    Britannia Awards Herald Depth of Talent in the U.K.

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jodie Comer, Jesse Armstrong and other British stars had a good showing at the Emmys, highlighting the many talented actors, writers and producers in Hollywood who come from across the pond. And as the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles’ Britannia Awards approach on Oct. 25, the occasion at the [...]

  • Harriet Movie

    SCAD Savannah Fest Gives Female Filmmakers an Awards Push

    Films by and centering around women will be showcased among the 159 films — 35 narratives, 15 documentaries and 109 shorts — at the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Following an Oscar year in which they were shut out, more than 50 selections — many in awards-foreshadowing categories — are directed by women. “I remember [...]

  • The Assistant

    Bleecker Street Buys Harvey Weinstein-Inspired Drama 'The Assistant'

    Bleecker Street has acquired “The Assistant,” the story of an entry-level employee in the entertainment industry that made headlines for its look at the movie business in the #MeToo era. The film debuted at this year’s Telluride Film Festival. Bleecker will release it in theaters on Jan. 31, 2020. Emmy winner Julia Garner (“Ozark”) stars [...]

  • Olivia DeJonge

    Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Biopic Casts 'The Society's' Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley

    Australian actress Olivia DeJonge will star as Priscilla Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic for Warner Bros. Austin Butler is set to play the king of rock and roll and Tom Hanks will portray his manager, Col. Tom Parker. The movie hits theatres on Oct. 1, 2021. “Olivia is capable of manifesting the [...]

  • Eckhart Schmidt

    German Filmmaker Eckhart Schmidt's Career Took Off in 1968 With 'Jet Generation'

    When German filmmaker Eckhart Schmidt’s 1982 romantic shock thriller “The Fan” plays the prestigious Thessaloniki Festival this year, it’s a culmination of the film’s long multi-decade road back from critical disdain and commercial obscurity as well as a sweet vindication for the obstreperous octogenarian film artist and critic. The Munich-based Schmidt’s iconoclastic career has taken [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad