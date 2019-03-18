×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Leonardo DiCaprio Unveils ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Poster With Brad Pitt

By

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are front and center against the backdrop of a blurred Hollywood sign in the poster for Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

DiCaprio revealed the poster with the brief tweet, “Hollywood. 1969. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood.”

Social media reactions range from sharing GIFs and memes comparing the poster to those of romantic comedies like “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” to criticizing its “photoshopped” look.

DiCaprio stars as fictional actor Rick Dalton and Pitt plays his fictional stuntman, Cliff Booth. The film follows the two as they navigate through Los Angeles during the Charles Manson family murders in 1969. Tarantino said last year at Cinemacon that the two stars are, “the most exciting dynamic star duo since Paul Newman and Robert Redford.”

Tarantino writes, directs, and produces the upcoming movie. Margot Robbie also stars as actress Sharon Tate, who was murdered while pregnant by the Manson family in 1969. The ensemble cast includes Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Bruce Dern, Dakota Fanning, Lena Dunham, James Marsden, Scoot McNairy, Timothy Olyphant, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, James Remar, Brenda Vaccaro, and Kurt Russell. Luke Perry, who died on March 4, made his final appearance in the movie.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” hits theaters on July 26.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Film

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    Hollywood Agents Warn of Losses to Writers Without Packaging Fees

    The bitter war of words between Hollywood agents and writers continues. Agents are warning that the Writers Guild of America’s proposed elimination of television packaging fees will hurt writers to the tune of $49 million annually in commissions. The Association of Talent Agents released a report Monday by the L.E.K. consulting firm asserting that WGA [...]

  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    Leonardo DiCaprio Unveils 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Poster With Brad Pitt

    Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are front and center against the backdrop of a blurred Hollywood sign in the poster for Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” DiCaprio revealed the poster with the brief tweet, “Hollywood. 1969. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood.” Hollywood. 1969. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood pic.twitter.com/1CRSiiQ643 — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) March 18, 2019 Social media reactions range [...]

  • Warner Bros. HQ LA

    WarnerMedia Setting Interim Leadership Team After Kevin Tsujihara Ouster (EXCLUSIVE)

    An interim leadership team will take the reins at Warner Bros. Entertainment following the shocking dismissal of CEO Kevin Tsujihara on Monday. The team will likely consist of Warner Bros. motion pictures group chairman Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. television group president and CCO Peter Roth, and at least one other top executive, individuals familiar with [...]

  • Kristin Cotich Spyglass

    Kristin Cotich Named Communications Chief for Spyglass Media

    Veteran executive Kristin Cotich has been hired as executive vice president of worldwide communications for Gary Barber’s newly formed Spyglass Media Group. The announcement was made Monday by Barber, chairman and chief executive officer of Spyglass, to whom Cotich will report. Spyglass said Cotich is responsible for developing and executing worldwide communications strategies and implementing [...]

  • Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield

    Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield to Star in Stella Meghie's 'The Photograph'

    Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield will star in Universal’s “The Photograph,” sources tell Variety. Stella Meghie will direct and Will Packer will produce for his eponymous production company. The romantic drama centers on intertwining love stories in the past and present. Universal is very high on the pic after Meghie impressed execs with her original [...]

  • Aaron Paul attends the 2019 Sun

    Aaron Paul, Chelsea Handler and Meg Ryan Topline Sun Valley Film Fest

    Aaron Paul is an Idaho boy at heart. The three-time Emmy winning star of “Breaking Bad” and producer and actor on Nickelodeon’s bawdy, subversive animated series “Bojack Horseman” currently makes his home in Los Angeles, but Paul was born in Emmett, a sleepy city about 30 miles outside of Boise, and escapes to the spud [...]

  • Writers Guild Blasts CAA, WME for

    Writers Guild Blasts Talent Agencies CAA, WME for 'Soaring' Profits

    The Writers Guild of America has singled out Hollywood’s largest talent agencies, William Morris Endeavor and Creative Artists Agency, for allegedly soaring profits. The WGA, in an acrimonious negotiation over proposed new rules about how agencies represent writers, issued a report called “agencies for sale” on Monday morning — a few hours before a fifth [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad