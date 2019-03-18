Leonardo DiCaprio Unveils ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Poster With Brad Pitt

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are front and center against the backdrop of a blurred Hollywood sign in the poster for Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

DiCaprio revealed the poster with the brief tweet, “Hollywood. 1969. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood.”

Social media reactions range from sharing GIFs and memes comparing the poster to those of romantic comedies like “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” to criticizing its “photoshopped” look.

DiCaprio stars as fictional actor Rick Dalton and Pitt plays his fictional stuntman, Cliff Booth. The film follows the two as they navigate through Los Angeles during the Charles Manson family murders in 1969. Tarantino said last year at Cinemacon that the two stars are, “the most exciting dynamic star duo since Paul Newman and Robert Redford.”

Tarantino writes, directs, and produces the upcoming movie. Margot Robbie also stars as actress Sharon Tate, who was murdered while pregnant by the Manson family in 1969. The ensemble cast includes Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Bruce Dern, Dakota Fanning, Lena Dunham, James Marsden, Scoot McNairy, Timothy Olyphant, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, James Remar, Brenda Vaccaro, and Kurt Russell. Luke Perry, who died on March 4, made his final appearance in the movie.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” hits theaters on July 26.