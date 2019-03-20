Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Trailer Drops

The first trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” is finally here. The highly anticipated film, starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, is set to be released on July 26.

Tarantino, who wrote the script and will also direct and produce the movie, was inspired by his own upbringing in the midst of LA’s hippie-crazed counterculture. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is set in 1969 Hollywood, the historical year that saw the rise of Charles Manson’s cult and their ultimate murder of five people over the course of two days. With DiCaprio playing a faded TV Western star and Pitt as his stunt double, the film tells the story of the iconic era that was Hollywood in the late 1960s.

The star-studded project has been a long time in the making. “I’ve been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old,” Tarantino said. “I’m very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don’t exist anymore.”

Margot Robbie will also star in the film as Sharon Tate, the pregnant actress killed in the Manson murders who catapulted the story into Hollywood news. Other cast members include the late Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, and Bruce Dern who will play the real-life rancher who owned the infamous ranch where Manson and his followers lived.

The film is expected premiere this May at the Cannes Film Festival, where Tarantino won the Palme d’Or exactly 25 years ago for “Pulp Fiction.”