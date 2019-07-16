ArcLight Hollywood Celebrates Quentin Tarantino Weekend With Advance ‘Once Upon a Time’ Screenings

ArcLight Hollywood is celebrating the release of Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” with a three-day tribute from July 19-21 showing all the director’s previous films.

Ahead of the nationwide release on July 26, Tarantino fans can also catch 70mm advance screenings of “Once Upon a Time” on Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m., followed by conversations with special guests.

The ArcLight is getting into the spirit of 1960s L.A. with themed beverages and merchandise and special decor. The theater’s Cinerama Dome is among the Hollywood landmarks featured in Tarantino’s film. “With the historic Cinerama Dome being one of the many Hollywood moviegoing fixtures featured in the film, and enduring as such nearly 56 years later, we are thrilled to be hosting this special celebration,” said ArcLight VP of marketing and operations Kevin Holloway.

On Friday, screenings include “Reservoir Dogs,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Jackie Brown” and “Kill Bill Vol. 1.” Saturday’s films are ‘Kill Bill Vol. 2,” “Death Proof” and “Inglourious Basterds,” while Sunday’s showings are “Django Unchained” and “The Hateful Eight.”

Each day will feature prior Tarantino films, concluding with two days of exclusive advance screenings of “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” in 70mm, followed by conversations with special guests. Starring Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margo Robbie, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” will be released in theaters nationwide on July 26, 2019.