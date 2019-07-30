×

‘No Guts, No Glory’: Hollywood Needs to Keep Taking Risks on Original Films (Column)

By
Claudia Eller

Co-Editor-in-Chief

Claudia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures movie chief Tom Rothman and I certainly have had our fair share of disagreements over the years, to put it mildly. What do you expect when two alpha personalities clash over a story that one argues is unjust and the other defends as totally sound?

But the other night when I called Rothman after the premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” to tell him how much I loved the movie, he was genuinely shocked.

“It’s not the call one gets often — especially from you,” Rothman told me. “When I see that it’s you calling, I think, ‘I must be in trouble!’” (Don’t fret, Tom, there is sure to be more of that type of call in the future.)

For now, I have nothing but praise for Rothman for being willing to take a big financial and creative risk on a highly original movie whose superhero characters are a washed-out actor and his stuntman. (OK, sure, they’re played by the two biggest movie stars in the world, Leo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, but still.)

Related

I have to say it was also somewhat risky to get into business with a filmmaker who does not direct movies for major studios and who made his last eight pictures for Harvey Weinstein, who has since been accused of rape and sexual assault by multiple women.

I asked Rothman if he had any concerns about that going in.

“Nope” is what he told me. “Quentin, Leo and Brad. That’s like Halley’s Comet.”

No matter how much money “Once Upon a Time” ends up making, Rothman naturally said he has no plans to abandon future installments of “Spider-Man” in favor of filling Sony’s slate exclusively with Tarantino-style films.

He noted that in fact, “Once Upon a Time” was being released the same week that “Spider-Man: Far From Home” would cross the $1 billion mark in global ticket sales. “The demands of the audience are changing and evolving, so we need to reinvigorate our big franchises and invest in original IP.”

He agreed that if Hollywood stops greenlighting original films, everyone will suffer.

“You’ve got to get up to the plate and swing. No guts, no glory.”

More Film

  • Marriage Story by Noah Baumbach, starring

    Noah Baumbach's 'Marriage Story' Tapped For New York Film Festival Centerpiece Selection

    Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” will be the Centerpiece selection at the 57th New York Film Festival. The news comes just a day after the festival announced that Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” will be its opening night film. Both pictures are being released by Netflix, giving the streaming service two of the most prominent slots for [...]

  • Taika Waititi and Roman Griffin Davis

    Taika Waititi's 'Jojo Rabbit' Opening Fantastic Fest

    Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit” has been selected to open the 15th edition of Fantastic Fest on Sept. 19 at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar in Austin, Tex. The screening will be the U.S. premiere of “Jojo Rabbit,” described as an “anti-hate satire” in which a lonely young boy growing up in World War II Germany [...]

  • Melissa Leo

    Melissa Leo, Michael K. Williams Starring in Thriller 'Body Brokers'

    Melissa Leo, Michael K. Williams, Jack Kilmer, Frank Grillo and Alice Englert are starring in the independent crime thriller “Body Brokers.” John Swab is directing from his own script about a multibillion dollar drug and alcohol treatment scheme involving former drug addicts and dealers who become millionaires as fly-by-night “body brokers.” Those brokers then recruit [...]

  • France Aims to Lure Large Productions

    France Aims to Lure Large Productions With Big Studio Expansions

    With Luc Besson’s Cite du Cinema and the Bry-sur-Marne studios both facing uncertain futures, France hopes to lure ambitious productions with a vast new studio complex in Bretigny, on the outskirts of Paris, and with a revamped La Victorine, the historic 100-year-old studio on the French Riviera. Lacking a facility as large as Pinewood in [...]

  • Quentin Tarantino and Sony Tom Rothman

    Why Sony Took a Pricey Bet on Tarantino and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

    Despite glowing reviews, A-list movie stars and a singular filmmaker who inspired an across-the-board studio bidding war, Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” still represented a massive creative risk for financier and distributor Sony Pictures. Now it seems a risk well taken, as the studio marks a career-best opening weekend for Tarantino, [...]

  • Ann Sarnoff Warner Bros

    How Warner Bros.' New CEO Ann Sarnoff Is Approaching the Future of Media

    Ann Sarnoff has yet to begin her new job as chairman-CEO of Warner Bros., but she already has deep family ties to the entertainment company. When she made her first visit to the Burbank lot last month, she was touched to find that studio staffers had framed for her a memo her father-in-law, Bill Sarnoff, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad