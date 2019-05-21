‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’: First Reactions Pour in From Cannes

Reactions to Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which premiered Tuesday evening in Cannes, have started flooding Twitter, and critics are excited, to say the least.

Starring Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, the movie is set in 1969 Hollywood against the backdrop of the Manson murders. DiCaprio plays washed-up TV star Rick Dalton, while Pitt portrays his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. The two are struggling to find their place as they attempt to navigate the final days of Hollywood’s golden age. Robbie, whose performance has received rave reviews from critics, plays the late Sharon Tate, who moves next door to Dalton. As with most Tarantino movies, things take a dark and violent turn from there.

Initial reactions from critics on Twitter are positive, and some compare it to “Pulp Fiction,” one of Tarantino’s early works that made him a household name. Writer Jason Gorber even supposes that the director could win the Palme d’Or at Cannes.

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD – Historically dubious, thematically brilliant, QT finds his form in film that could win Palme d'Or or be picketed by audiences, or maybe both. Thrilling, provocative, blackly comical, intensely unsettling masterwork. #cannes2019 — Jason Gorber – at #Cannes2019 (@filmfest_ca) May 21, 2019

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD: Tarantino wasn't joking when he said this was the closest to PULP FICTION that he has come. He juggles a mosaic of characters and story-lines in this one, eventually stringing them together for a relentlessly playful and touching finale. #Cannes2019 — Jordan Ruimy @ Cannes (@mrRuimy) May 21, 2019

Other journalists who attended the world premiere were left needing more time to digest Tarantino’s latest flick. Kyle Buchanan of the New York Times said, “There will be many, many hot takes on the new Tarantino, but I don’t mind letting mine cool off on the counter a little longer.”

There will be many, many hot takes to come on the new Tarantino but I don’t mind letting mine cool off on the counter a little longer. I know it’s more relaxed than I was expecting, and that DiCaprio is terrific, funny and poignant. The rest, I’m gonna mull over. #Cannes2019 — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 21, 2019

To be completely honest I'm not yet sure what to make of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Need to let this one marinate, don't have an instant reaction. Most of the film is pretty good, I'm having fun watching them play around in late 60s Hollywood. Then the finale is HOLY FUCK. — Alex Billington @ Cannes (@firstshowing) May 21, 2019

As expected, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is Tarantino referencing other films and TV and old Hollywood and good times in the 60s. Digging into his past and showing us, through perfectly crafted cinema, his feelings about moviemaking and artists and the Manson murders and more. — Alex Billington @ Cannes (@firstshowing) May 21, 2019

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood or Tarantino’s bromance. Naturally in love with “the old timey movies” and LA. On set Western scenes are my fav. Wasn’t expecting to be so charmed by it #Cannes2019 pic.twitter.com/sp1fApO2I9 — Isabel Stevens (@IsStevens) May 21, 2019

I'm thinking #OnceUponATimeinHollywood is going to divide critics. Heck, I'm divided, and I'm just one critic. But I think the side of me that enjoyed it is going to win out. #Cannes2019 — Chris Knight (@ChrisKnightfilm) May 21, 2019

Other critics weighed in, applauding the gritty look at Hollywood and the Charles Manson murders.

Quentin Tarantino’s brilliant exploitation black-comedy Once Upon A Time In Hollywood finds a pulp-fictionally redemptive take on the Manson nightmare: shocking, gripping, dazzlingly shot in the celluloid-primary colours of sky blue and sunset gold. Review later #Cannes2019 — Peter Bradshaw (@PeterBradshaw1) May 21, 2019

I reeeeally liked ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD #Cannes2019 — Emma Stefansky (@stefabsky) May 21, 2019

#OnceUponATimeInHollywood is a beautiful, brash rumination on the grime and beauty of Hollywood. It is a dirty, sensually realized feat, with many, many shots of dirty, sensualized feet.#QuentinTarantino #Cannes2019 — Jason Gorber – at #Cannes2019 (@filmfest_ca) May 21, 2019

I laughed. I gasped. I wondered: What would Roman Polanski think? I begrudgingly agreed not to tweet out spoilers. Tarantino delivers an ode to Hollywood's lost innocence, while cheekily suggesting it never had any to begin with. #OnceUponATimeinHollywood #Cannes2019 pic.twitter.com/DBgriD2Ihb — Chris Knight (@ChrisKnightfilm) May 21, 2019