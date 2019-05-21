‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’: First Reactions Pour in From Cannes

Reactions to Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which premiered Tuesday evening in Cannes, have started flooding Twitter, and critics are excited, to say the least.
Starring Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, the movie is set in 1969 Hollywood against the backdrop of the Manson murders. DiCaprio plays washed-up TV star Rick Dalton, while Pitt portrays his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. The two are struggling to find their place as they attempt to navigate the final days of Hollywood’s golden age. Robbie, whose performance has received rave reviews from critics, plays the late Sharon Tate, who moves next door to Dalton. As with most Tarantino movies, things take a dark and violent turn from there.
Initial reactions from critics on Twitter are positive, and some compare it to “Pulp Fiction,” one of Tarantino’s early works that made him a household name. Writer Jason Gorber even supposes that the director could win the Palme d’Or at Cannes.
Other journalists who attended the world premiere were left needing more time to digest Tarantino’s latest flick. Kyle Buchanan of the New York Times said, “There will be many, many hot takes on the new Tarantino, but I don’t mind letting mine cool off on the counter a little longer.”
Other critics weighed in, applauding the gritty look at Hollywood and the Charles Manson murders.