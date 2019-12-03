×
Film News Roundup: ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Wins Capri Festival Award

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
CREDIT: Courtesy of Andrew Cooper/Sony

In today’s film news roundup, “Once Upon a Time in  Hollywood” receives an award, “Lost in Shangri-La” is becoming a movie and Andy Kindler lands a role.

CAST AWARD

“Once Upon a Time in  Hollywood” has been selected to receive the best ensemble cast award at the 24th edition of Capri Hollywood – The International Film Festival.

The festival takes place in Capri between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2. Organizers have previously announced two awards – Steven Zaillian for his best adapted screenplay for Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” and Marco Bellocchio’s “The Traitor,” which has been named the best international feature film of the year.

“Leonardo Di Caprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie are the leading members of an outstanding cast that also includes Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern, Lorenza Izzo and Al Pacino,” said honorary president Tony Renis. “Combined, these amazing performers populate the captivating scenario of 1969 Los Angeles, arousing the enthusiasm of audiences from all around the world.”

PROJECT LAUNCHED

Elizabeth Gabler’s 3000 Pictures closed a film rights deal on the non-fiction bestselling book “Lost In Shangri-La” by Mitchell Zuckoff.

The HarperCollins book will by adapted by Zuckoff and Richard Abate. 3 Arts Entertainment’s Richard Abate and Will Rowbotham will produce along with Zuckoff. 3000 Pictures’ Marisa Paiva and Sophie Kaplan will be the execs on the project.

The film will tell the story of the World War II mission to rescue Corporal Margaret Hastings, one of three U.S. military survivors of a plane crash in an isolated corner of the South Pacific, and the ancient indigenous tribe members that aided those stranded on the ground in this Shangri-La.

Gabler is a former Fox 2000 chief who struck a multiplatform production deal with Sony Pictures and HarperCollins in July. The news was first reported by Deadline.

CASTING

Andy Kindler has been cast in the upcoming independent dark comedy “Frank Flood” from Margrette Bird Pictures, Variety has learned exclusively.

“Frank Flood” is expected to shoot in January and is produced by Mallory Kennedy and CJ Wallis. Kindler and Wallis and Kindler teamed on the horse racing drama “The Fiddling Horse.” Written by Wallis, “Frank Flood” is set in the inaugural days of infomercials and follows the shadowy evolution of entrepreneur Frank Flood from a carnivorous small business-owner into a celebrity of late-night advertising.

Kindler will play D.W. Lenderbrand, an afterhours advertising mogul and infomercial kingmaker. He recurs on Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers” and Comedy Central’s “Tosh.0.” He’s managed by Bruce Smith at Omnipop Talent Group.

