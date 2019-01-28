‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’: See Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio in New Photos

A suave Brad Pitt sprawls across a bright yellow golf cart in one of the several images released last week on Vanity Fair from Quentin Tarantino’s latest film project “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Written and directed by Tarantino, backed by Sony’s Columbia Pictures and produced by David Heyman’s Heyday Films, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” follows the story of an actor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Pitt) as they try to make it in Hollywood around the time of the famed Charles Manson Family murders. The film also marks Tarantino’s first project since cutting ties with the Weinstein Company following charges of sexual abuse against Harvey Weinstein.

In addition to his golf cart spread, Pitt can be seen meeting agent Marvin Schwarzs – played by Al Pacino – alongside his co-star DiCaprio. Other images showcase DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton vaulting over a truck with a shotgun and standing alongside Tarantino during a break in filming.

Margot Robbie will also star in the film, portraying famed actress Sharon Tate, who fell victim to the Manson family murders when she was eight and a half months pregnant. In the photos, Robbie strolls down a Westwood crosswalk alongside the historic Fox Regency theater.

