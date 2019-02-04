×
Fox Developing Movie on ‘The Hate U Give’ Author’s New Book ‘On the Come Up’

Dave McNary

Angie Thomas
CREDIT: Rogelio V Solis/AP/Shutterstock

Fox 2000 has bought movie rights to the upcoming novel “On the Come Up” from “The Hate U Give” author Angie Thomas.

The studio has reunited its “The Hate U Give” production team for “On the Come Up.” George Tillman is directing and Thomas is producing with Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner, and John Fischer of Temple Hill and Robert Teitel, George Tillman Jr., and Jay Marcus of State Street Pictures. Elizabeth Gabler, Erin Siminoff, and Molly Saffron will oversee the pic for the studio.

“On the Come Up” publishes on Tuesday and is centered on 16-year-old Bri wanting to be one of the greatest rappers of all time. She’s the daughter of an underground hip-hop legend who died right before he hit it big. So Bri pours her anger and frustration into her first song, which goes viral for all the wrong reasons and puts her at the center of a controversy.

“The Hate U Give,” starring Amandla Stenberg and Russell Hornsby, has grossed $29.7 million in North America since its October release. The novel, which centers on the aftermath of a high-school student witnessing a police shooting, has remained on the New York Times Best Sellers list for over 100 weeks.

Thomas is represented by UTA and Brooks Sherman of Janklow & Nesbit.

