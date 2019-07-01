Magnolia Nabs ‘Mister America,’ Political Comedy From ‘On Cinema’ Creators (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnolia Pictures has nabbed North American rights to “Mister America,” a feature-length comedy that’s being billed as an extension of the world of “On Cinema,” the cult Adult Swim show.

The film stars “On Cinema” hosts Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington and follows Heidecker’s attempt to enter the world of politics. Eric Notarnicola, who previously oversaw several episodes of the show along with its 2018 Oscar special, directs. Magnolia is eyeing a fall theatrical release.

In the movie, Heidecker beats a murder charge for selling faulty e-cigarettes at an EDM festival, and mounts a campaign to unseat the San Bernardino District Attorney. His effort to win voters tries to overcome a lack of experience and funding by leaning into the candidate’s personal likability. It does not go well.

“We unleashed Tim into the real world to run the worst campaign in modern history, and document the process,” said Notarnicola in a statement. “I’m thrilled that Magnolia is bringing Tim Heidecker’s message to the masses.

Since launching in 2011 as an independently released podcast,”On Cinema” has undergone several iterations. It later became a web video show, a television series, and a touring production, one that has also inspired spinoffs such as the action series spoof “Decker.” “On Cinema” ostensibly began as a review show, but later focused more on its central podcasters.

“’Mister America is a wonderful tribute to our political process at work,” said Magnolia President Eamonn Bowles in a statement. “It makes me proud to be an American.”

Heidecker’s credits also include roles in “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and “Us,” as well as work as one half of the comedy duo Tim & Eric. Turkington appeared in “Ant-Man” and the indie drama “Entertainment.”

“Mister America’ was written by Heidecker, Notarnicola and Turkington. The film is produced by Andrew Porter. Executive producers are Dave Kneebone, Tim Heidecker, and Eric Wareheim.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia executive VP Dori Begley and Magnolia senior VP of acquisitions John Von Thaden with Mark Wetzstein of Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern LLP representing the filmmakers.