×

Magnolia Nabs ‘Mister America,’ Political Comedy From ‘On Cinema’ Creators (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All

Magnolia Pictures has nabbed North American rights to “Mister America,” a feature-length comedy that’s being billed as an extension of the world of “On Cinema,” the cult Adult Swim show.

The film stars “On Cinema” hosts Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington and follows Heidecker’s attempt to enter the world of politics. Eric Notarnicola, who previously oversaw several episodes of the show along with its 2018 Oscar special, directs. Magnolia is eyeing a fall theatrical release.

In the movie, Heidecker beats a murder charge for selling faulty e-cigarettes at an EDM festival, and mounts a campaign to unseat the San Bernardino District Attorney. His effort to win voters tries to overcome a lack of experience and funding by leaning into the candidate’s personal likability. It does not go well.

“We unleashed Tim into the real world to run the worst campaign in modern history, and document the process,” said Notarnicola in a statement. “I’m thrilled that Magnolia is bringing Tim Heidecker’s message to the masses.

Related

Since launching in 2011 as an independently released podcast,”On Cinema” has undergone several iterations. It later became a web video show, a television series, and a touring production, one that has also inspired spinoffs such as the action series spoof “Decker.” “On Cinema” ostensibly began as a review show, but later focused more on its central podcasters.

“’Mister America is a wonderful tribute to our political process at work,” said Magnolia President Eamonn Bowles in a statement. “It makes me proud to be an American.”

Heidecker’s credits also include roles in “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and “Us,” as well as work as one half of the comedy duo Tim & Eric. Turkington appeared in “Ant-Man” and the indie drama “Entertainment.”

“Mister America’ was written by Heidecker, Notarnicola and Turkington. The film is produced by Andrew Porter. Executive producers are Dave Kneebone, Tim Heidecker, and Eric Wareheim.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia executive VP Dori Begley and Magnolia senior VP of acquisitions John Von Thaden with Mark Wetzstein of Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern LLP representing the filmmakers.

Popular on Variety

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

More Film

  • Jumanji Sequel Drops First Trailer

    'Jumanji: The Next Level' Drops First Trailer

    Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black are heading back to the jungle. Sony debuted the first look at “Jumanji: The Next Level,” a sequel to the 2017 surprise hit “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” In the upcoming adventure the gang returns to Jumanji only to find the video game world looks a [...]

  • 'On Cinema' Creators' Comedy 'Mister America'

    Magnolia Nabs 'Mister America,' Political Comedy From 'On Cinema' Creators (EXCLUSIVE)

    Magnolia Pictures has nabbed North American rights to “Mister America,” a feature-length comedy that’s being billed as an extension of the world of “On Cinema,” the cult Adult Swim show. The film stars “On Cinema” hosts Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington and follows Heidecker’s attempt to enter the world of politics. Eric Notarnicola, who previously [...]

  • Aladdin

    Korea Box Office: 'Aladdin' Reclaims Top Spot, as 'Toy Story 4' Slips to Second

    “Aladdin” reclaimed its top spot, at the Korean box office over the weekend, beating “Toy Story 4”. “Aladdin” earned $7 million from 910,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a cumulative total of $61.1 million after six weekends on release. “Toy Story 4” declined only modestly, down 29%, as it slipped to second place. The [...]

  • Les Miserables

    Wild Bunch Sets Up Standalone Sales Banner Under Vincent Maraval

    Wild Bunch is spinning off its international sales operation as a standalone company, Wild Bunch International (WBI), under French film industry veteran Vincent Maraval, who co-founded the original firm with Brahim Chioua and Vincent Grimond 17 years ago. The new outfit, which is being set up as a subsidiary of Wild Bunch, will handle world [...]

  • Anubhav-sinha-and-Cary-Rajinder-Sawhney-at-film-festival

    Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Article 15’ Wins at London Indian Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Article 15” has scooped the audience award at the London Indian Film Festival. Anubhav Sinha’s movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana and also opened the tenth edition of LIFF, which is Europe’s largest South Asian film festival. Khurrana stars as a police officer from a privileged background in “Article 15,” which Zee Studios International is distributing. He [...]

  • Spider-Man: Far From Home

    China Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Nets $97 Million Debut

    “Spider-Man: Far From Home” swung into the China box office with a $97.2 million opening weekend, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway — the fourth best debut of all time for a superhero film in the territory, behind April’s “Avengers: Endgame,” last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Venom.” The June 28 China release came [...]

  • Lara

    Karlovy Vary Film Review: 'Lara'

    Of all the ways to begin a movie, few are more cruel than presenting a character such as Lara Jenkins and, before the audience has even gotten the chance to know her, showing her wearily open the window to her depressing German flat, position a chair and prepare to jump. Then the doorbell rings. It [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad