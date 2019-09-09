×
‘Power’s’ Omari Hardwick to Star in Thriller ‘Spell’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Power” star Omari Hardwick is in final negotiations to lead the upcoming horror-thriller “Spell,” sources tell Variety.

Hardwick’s attachment to the Paramount Players project comes just as his hit crime drama is set to finish up with its sixth and final season.

“Spell” follows a man (Hardwick) who crashes his plane while en route to rural Appalachia with his family for a funeral and awakens to find himself totally alone and without his bearings. Relieved to be discovered by a seemingly kind elderly couple, he has no way of knowing the dark machinations that lie in wait as he is pulled deeper and deeper into a sinister world.

“Hush” (2008) and “House at the End of the Street” director Mark Tonderai will helm from a script by “Point Break” (2015) and “Total Recall” (2012) scribe Kurt Wimmer. Wimmer will also produce along with Gordon Gray, Morris Chestnut and Brian Wilkins.

“Spell” will hit theaters Aug. 28, 2020.

Hardwick, who spent six seasons on Starz’ most-watched cable show “Power” as James St. Patrick, has also appeared in numerous films, including Boots Riley’s “Sorry to Bother You” and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s crime drama “Shot Caller.” He also starred in Tyler Perry’s rom-com “Nobody’s Fool” alongside Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter and Whoopi Goldberg.

Hardwick is repped by WME and Lasher Group.

