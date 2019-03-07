×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Olivia Wilde Named Film Ambassador for Coca-Cola Regal Films Program

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Olivia Wilde 10 Directors to Watch
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Sh

Actress-turned-director Olivia Wilde has been named the star ambassador for the Coca-Cola Regal Films Program.

The program scouted from 30 diverse American film programs at colleges across the country, with five finalists chosen to receive $15,000 each to create and produce a 30-second film. Previous ambassadors and members of the selective “red ribbon panel” include Gina Prince-Bythewood, Michael B. Jordan and Tyrese GIbson.

Wilde will present the finalists at this week’s SXSW Film Festival, where she will also screen her debut “Booksmart.”

“It’s been so inspiring to meet with young talent to mentor as a filmmaker,” Wilde said. “This particular group of students felt like a diverse representation of today’s youth and it’s encouraging to see each of those students embraced by a growing program. It’s an honor to support them and be a part of their future success.”

In addition to funding, finalists were flown to Los Angeles for a training session and program kickoff event where they discussed the filmmaking process, and met with Wilde to ask seek advice and ask questions about her career. Production perks included access to a Regal Cinemas location, RED camera equipment and Zeiss lenses. In post-production, finalists were given access to Deluxe’s EFILM and the chance to work with the industry’s top colorists.

“Regal is proud to partner with Coca-Cola again to help foster the next generation of filmmakers,” Ken Thewes, chief marketing officer at Regal, said in a statement. “Having Olivia come on board has really added to the experience for the students. They’ve been able to get direct coaching and insights from her on all elements of filmmaking.”

One grand-prize winning film will be chosen and debut at Regal locations nationwide.

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Film

  • Rachel Weisz Cloud One

    Rachel Weisz Set to Produce, Star in ‘Lanny’ Adaptation

    Coming off awards-season success for her role in “The Favourite,” including a BAFTA win and Oscar nomination, Rachel Weisz is set to produce and star in “Lanny,” the movie adaptation of the eponymous Max Porter novel. “Lanny” is Porter’s follow up to his acclaimed first novel, “Grief Is a Thing With Feathers.” It follows Lanny, [...]

  • Documentary on George Harrison’s HandMade Films

    Documentary on George Harrison’s HandMade Films in the Works From AMC U.K.

    The story of groundbreaking British film studio HandMade Films, which was founded by former Beatle George Harrison and made such films as “Monty Python’s Life of Brian,” will be told in “An Accidental Studio,” a feature documentary from AMC U.K. for its international networks. The film will be the first original from AMC U.K. and [...]

  • UDI Takes International Rights To Jean-François

    UDI Takes French Animation Legend Jean-François Laguionie’s ‘Slocum’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    BORDEAUX, France  — Frédéric Corvez’ Urban Distribution International (UDI) has taken international rights to French animation legend Jean-François Laguionie’s “Slocum” a feature project in development presented at last year’s Cartoon Movie. The sales deal was closed at this year’s Cartoon Movie, Europe’s premier co-production and sales forum for animated features, which is also taking place [...]

  • 'Driveways' Review: An Unlikely Small-Town Friendship

    Film Review: 'Driveways'

    In the sensitive, suburbia-set indie “Driveways,” a single mother drags her 8-year-old son cross-country to empty out the house of her packrat older sister, newly deceased. It’s a chore for her, but an opportunity for the kid to do a bit of growing up, courtesy of the Korean War veteran living next door. At first, [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    WGA Backtracks After Hollywood Agents Slam 'Impasse' Claim

    UPDATED: The WGA has backpedaled on its previous statement that negotiations between it and Hollywood agents are at an “impasse” after the ATA issued a letter rebuffing the claim that it was withdrawing from the talks. Late Wednesday afternoon, Karen Stuart, executive director of the Association of Talent Agents, said in a letter to WGA [...]

  • (L to R) Marco Graf as

    'Roma' Cleared for China Theatrical Release

    Chinese authorities have cleared Alfonso Cuaron’s Oscar-winning drama “Roma” for theatrical release. China’s National Arthouse Film Alliance confirmed the release on Wednesday, but did not provide a launch date. A poster was released, touting the film’s Academy Awards for directing, cinematography, and foreign-language film on the Chinese site Sina. “Roma” follows Yalitza Aparicio, who plays [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad