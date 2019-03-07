Olivia Wilde Named Film Ambassador for Coca-Cola Regal Films Program

Actress-turned-director Olivia Wilde has been named the star ambassador for the Coca-Cola Regal Films Program.

The program scouted from 30 diverse American film programs at colleges across the country, with five finalists chosen to receive $15,000 each to create and produce a 30-second film. Previous ambassadors and members of the selective “red ribbon panel” include Gina Prince-Bythewood, Michael B. Jordan and Tyrese GIbson.

Wilde will present the finalists at this week’s SXSW Film Festival, where she will also screen her debut “Booksmart.”

“It’s been so inspiring to meet with young talent to mentor as a filmmaker,” Wilde said. “This particular group of students felt like a diverse representation of today’s youth and it’s encouraging to see each of those students embraced by a growing program. It’s an honor to support them and be a part of their future success.”

In addition to funding, finalists were flown to Los Angeles for a training session and program kickoff event where they discussed the filmmaking process, and met with Wilde to ask seek advice and ask questions about her career. Production perks included access to a Regal Cinemas location, RED camera equipment and Zeiss lenses. In post-production, finalists were given access to Deluxe’s EFILM and the chance to work with the industry’s top colorists.

“Regal is proud to partner with Coca-Cola again to help foster the next generation of filmmakers,” Ken Thewes, chief marketing officer at Regal, said in a statement. “Having Olivia come on board has really added to the experience for the students. They’ve been able to get direct coaching and insights from her on all elements of filmmaking.”

One grand-prize winning film will be chosen and debut at Regal locations nationwide.