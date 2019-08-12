×

Olivia Wilde’s Thriller ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Sells to New Line

Dave McNary

Olivia WildeMaxMara Women in Film Event, Arrivals, Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Jun 2019
New Line has won the bidding for “Don’t Worry Darling,” a psychological thriller to from Olivia Wilde.

A total of 18 bids were submitted on the project, centered on a 1950s housewife whose reality begins to crack, revealing a disturbing truth underneath. Wilde is directing, producing and starring in the film.

Wilde’s “Booksmart” partner Katie Silberman will rewrite the original script from Shane and Carey Van Dyke. Wilde and Silberman will produce along with Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment. The project will be overseen at New Line by Daria Cercek and Celia Khong.

The deal, which closed Friday Night, comes on the heels of Wilde’s acclaimed directorial debut “Booksmart,” a coming-of-age comedy about two best friends who cut loose on their last day of high school.

Wilde is currently in production on Clint Eastwood’s “The Ballad of Richard Jewell,” set to release in 2020. Her credits also include the TV drama “House,” and movies such as “Tron: Legacy,” “Rush” and “Drinking Buddies.”  Silberman’s past projects include “Set It Up,” “Isn’t it Romantic” and the upcoming “Most Dangerous Game.”

Wilde is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Silberman is represented by MXN Entertainment and Maymar Greenspan. The news was first reported by Deadline.

    Olivia Wilde's Thriller 'Don't Worry Darling' Sells to New Line

