Olivia Wilde to Direct Psychological Thriller ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’

Olivia Wilde will direct and produce the psychological thriller “Don’t Worry, Darling,” with her “Booksmart” partner Katie Silberman and “It” producer Roy Lee through Vertigo Entertainment.

The project will center on an unhappy 1950s housewife. Silberman is re-writing a script by the sibling writing team of Shane and Carey Van Dyke. Jon Berg of Vertigo is executive producing.

“Don’t Worry, Darling” has not been set up at a studio yet. Wilde recently became attached to direct and produce an untitled holiday comedy project for Universal Pictures with Silberman.

Wilde directed “Booksmart” in her helming debut from a script by Silberman and three other writers. The coming-of-age comedy has grossed $22 million domestically since its May 24 release by United Artists and has a 97% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Wilde is currently in production on Clint Eastwood’s “The Ballad of Richard Jewell.” Silberman’s past projects include “Set It Up,” “Isn’t it Romantic” and the upcoming “Most Dangerous Game.”

Lee’s credits include both “It” movies, “The Ring,” “The Grudge,” the “Lego” movies and “The Departed.” Berg’s credits include “Justice League,” “Wonder Woman,” “Aquaman” and the upcoming “Doctor Sleep.”

Wilde is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Silberman is represented by MXN Entertainment and Maymar Greenspan. The news was first reported by Deadline.