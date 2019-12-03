×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Olivia Wilde Defends Her ‘Richard Jewell’ Character: ‘Don’t Reduce Her to This One Thing’

By

LaTesha's Most Recent Stories

View All

Richard Jewell” star Olivia Wilde has responded to controversy surrounding the depiction of her character, a real-life reporter who is now deceased, in Clint Eastwood’s historical drama. In the film, Wilde’s Kathy Scruggs offers to sleep with Jon Hamm’s Tom Shaw, an FBI agent, for information about the 1996 Summer Olympics bombing in Atlanta.

“I think it’s a shame that she has been reduced to one inferred moment in the film,” Wilde told Variety‘s Marc Malkin on the 2019 Gotham Awards red carpet. “It’s a basic misunderstanding of feminism as pious, sexlessness. It happens a lot to women; we’re expected to be one-dimensional if we are to be considered feminists. There’s a complexity to Kathy, as there is to all of us, and I really admired her.”

In the film, after Scruggs offers to sleep with Hamm’s character, he responds: “Kathy, you couldn’t f— it out of them. What makes you think you could f— it out of me?”

“I did a ton of research, I really embraced her dynamic, multidimensional nuanced personality,” Wilde added. “She was incredibly dogged and intrepid. She was famous to getting to crime scenes before the police. She was also a woman working in the news in 1996; yeah, she had relationships with people she worked with. That’s pretty common in any industry. I don’t see the same thing happening to Jon Hamm’s character, who arguably does the exact same thing. I have nothing but respect for Kathy Scruggs, she’s no longer with us, so I feel a certain amount of responsibility to protect her legacy and tell people: ‘Back off. Don’t reduce her to this one thing.'”

In real life and in the film, Scruggs reported for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; her story on the bombing named Richard Jewell as a suspect, subsequently creating a media frenzy around his life.

Kevin Riley, the current editor-in-chief of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, criticized the film for its portrayal of Scruggs, stating there was no evidence of her trading sex for information and that the suggestion was “offensive and deeply troubling in the #MeToo era.”

“Kathy Scruggs was the AJC reporter who got the initial information that law enforcement was pursuing Jewell,” Riley said in a statement to IndieWire. “Scruggs was known as an aggressive reporter and committed journalist who sought always to beat her competition. She has been described by one of her contemporaries as ‘irreverent and savvy.’ She is deceased. As always, stories and people are complicated. Perpetuating false tropes about female reporters and journalism itself shouldn’t go unchallenged in a time when our profession finds itself under almost constant attack.”

“Richard Jewell,” in theaters everywhere Dec. 13, also stars Paul Walter Hauser (“I, Tonya”), Kathy Bates and Sam Rockwell.

More Film

  • Jennifer Lopez Gotham Awards

    Gotham Awards Kicks off in New York with Adam Driver and Jennifer Lopez (Updating Live)

    Rain, snow and sleet couldn’t stop the Independent Filmmaker Project from handing out its annual Gotham Awards on Monday night in New York City. Up for best picture this year are “The Farewell,” “Hustlers,” “Marriage Story,” “Uncut Gems” and “Waves.” Willem Dafoe (“The Lighthouse”), Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”), Aldis Hodge (“Clemency”), André Holland (“High Flying [...]

  • Peter Chernin

    Peter Chernin to Keynote Variety Dealmakers Elite Breakfast

    The Chernin Group chairman and CEO Peter Chernin will keynote Variety’s Dealmakers Elite Breakfast on Dec. 6. Credited with a long list of box office hits and popular TV shows, such as “New Girl,” “Hidden Figures” and “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” Chernin will discuss his dual interest in TV/film production as well [...]

  • Spirited Away

    Studio Ghibli's Film Catalog Will Be Available for Digital Purchase for the First Time

    GKids will release the entire Studio Ghibli catalog of animated films for digital purchase for the first time in North America on Dec. 17. The Tokyo-based Studio Ghibli catalog includes best animated film Academy Award winner “Spirited Away” and five other Oscar-nominated titles: “Howl’s Moving Castle,” “The Wind Rises,” “The Tale of the Princess Kaguya,” [...]

  • Takashi MiikeNeuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival,

    SGIFF: Japanese Auteur Miike Takeshi on Violence and Yakuza Love Stories 

    Japanese auteur Miike Takeshi delivered an entertaining masterclass to a packed audience as part of the Singapore International Film Festival on Sunday, where he held forth on a range of subjects. Conducting the masterclass was Singaporean filmmaker Kirsten Tan (“Pop Aye”). A day earlier, Miike received an honorary award from the festival. In a career [...]

  • Marriage Story

    Watch the Gotham Awards Live Stream

    Awards season is officially underway! The 2019 Gotham Awards, which honors the best in independent cinema, is being held tonight in downtown New York. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET. Watch the full live stream above. This year’s Gotham nominees include “Marriage Story,” “The Farewell” and “Uncut Gems,” which each received three nominations each. [...]

  • dga directors guild logo

    Directors Guild Opposes Government's Move to End Paramount Consent Decrees

    The Directors Guild of America has announced it’s opposing the Justice Department’s efforts to terminate the Paramount consent decrees, calling those efforts “a step in the wrong direction.” Makan Delrahim, the head of the department’s antitrust division, announced in a speech on Nov. 18 that he would take action to end the decrees, which he [...]

  • Charles Randolph

    'The Big Short' Writer to Pen WeWork Drama From Blumhouse, Universal

    The rise and crash of WeWork and its founder Adam Neumann is getting the big-screen treatment from Blumhouse and Universal. Screenwriter Charles Randolph, who won an adapted screenplay Oscar for “The Big Short,” is on board to write the film. The troubled shared-workplace startup pulled the plug on an initial public offering in September after [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad