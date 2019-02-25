Olivia Colman Hints That She Wanted Glenn Close to Win Her Oscar

In a delirious best actress race that broke wide open after January’s Golden Globe Awards, Olivia Colman came out on top and took home the Academy Award for “The Favourite.”

Colman’s win meant Glenn Close has extended her losing streak. During her 45-year career, Close has been nominated for seven Oscars, including “The World According to Garp,” “The Big Chill,” and “The Natural.” Close was widely considered to be the frontrunner in the lead actress category, so Colman seemed genuinely surprised to hear her named called. “It’s genuinely quite stressful,” Colman said while accepting her trophy. “This is hilarious. I got an Oscar.”

Colman gave a nod to her fellow nominee, admitting she wished Close took home the big prize.

“Glenn Close, you’ve been my idol for so long,” Colman said while accepting her trophy. “This is not how I wanted to it to be, and I think you’re amazing, and I love you very much.”

Colman also praised her co-stars, calling Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz “the two loveliest women in the world to fall in love with.”

She wrapped up her speech by giving a shout-out to her kids, who she said she hoped were watching at home.

“If you’re not [watching], then, well done. But I sort of hope you are. This is not going to happen again,” she said. “And any little girl who is practicing their speech on the telly, you never know. And I used to work as a cleaner, and I loved that job. I did spend quite a lot of time imagining this.”

Coleman is a longtime glitterati of the London stage and captivated critics with her portrayal of the turbulent Queen Anne. Under the direction of Yorgos Lanthimos, Coleman gave a career-best as a ruler in decline under the control of her dear friend and secret lover Lady Sarah (Weisz), who is suddenly swayed by a new and conniving member to court (Stone).