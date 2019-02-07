×
Olivia Colman to Receive Prestigious BFI Fellowship

76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Olivia Colman, winner of Best Actress - Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)
CREDIT: Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Oscar-nominated British actress Olivia Colman is set to receive a BFI Fellowship, the British Film Institute’s highest honor. Colman will receive the accolade at the BFI chairman’s dinner on March 6 in London, hosted by BFI chair Josh Berger of Warner Bros.

The honor comes after Colman’s Oscar and BAFTA nominations for her star turn as gouty Queen Anne in Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favourite.” She has already picked up a raft of awards for the role, including the Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy.

“I’m absolutely bowled over,” she said in a statement. “The BFI is a wonderful organization, and that I will soon be in a fellowship with so many of my heroes is an honor that is hard to compute.”

Past recipients include Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Vanessa Redgrave, Michael Caine, Ralph Fiennes and Cate Blanchett.

Berger, who is president and managing director of Warner Bros. Entertainment U.K., called Colman “a brilliant comic actor and one of the industry’s finest dramatic performers. Her ability to be relatable in such a diverse range of roles generates incredible warmth and admiration from audiences.”

The actress is currently playing another British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, in the third and fourth seasons of Netflix’s hit show “The Crown,” taking over the role from Claire Foy. Season 3 is set for release later this year.

Colman recently appeared in the BBC’s six-part adaptation of “Les Miserables” and in Sundance drama “Them That Follow.” She previously won a Golden Globe for best actress in a supporting role for television series “The Night Manager,” and has won three BAFTA TV awards.

The BFI Fellowship was first presented in 1983 to mark the institute’s 25th anniversary. Last year’s fellowship was awarded to “The Crown” creator Peter Morgan. Other past awardees include John Hurt, Clint Eastwood, Hugh Grant, Bette Davis, Jeanne Moreau, Martin Scorsese, Mel Brooks and Steve McQueen.

