×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Oliver Stone to Head Zurich Film Festival Jury

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
Oliver Stone
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Oliver Stone will serve as the jury president of the international competition at this year’s Zurich Film Festival, it was announced Thursday. The Oscar-winning filmmaker will also present his Showtime documentary series “The Putin Interviews” and the restored version of his 1991 film “The Doors” at the festival.

Oliver Stone is an edgy Hollywood auteur who continues to create epoch-making masterpieces and manages to broach explosive issues with brilliance,” said festival co-directors Nadja Schildknecht and Karl Spoerri. “We are delighted that [he] has accepted our invitation.”

The international competition jury also comprises Colombian filmmaker Ciro Guerra, Italian director Laura Bispuri, German actor Sebastian Koch, and Swiss producer Tiziana Soudani.

Double Oscar-winning documentary producer Simon Chinn (“Man On Wire,” “Searching for Sugar Man”) has been tapped to chair the festival’s documentary film competition. German producer Thomas Kufus heads the Focus Competition, which is for Swiss, German or Austrian productions from a director making their first, second or third feature.

Stone received the festival’s ‘A Tribute to …’ award in its third year, where he became the first major Hollywood filmmaker to attend the festival and has since become a strong supporter. His belated “Wall Street” sequel, “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps,” played as the closing film in 2010 and two years later his “Savages” opened the festival’s 8th edition. Stone’s most recent film, “Snowden,” received a gala premiere during the 12th edition in 2016.

“Stone has been a friend of our festival for 12 years now,” said Schildknecht and Spoerri. “He has also been an invaluable advocate for the Zurich Film Festival in Los Angeles. We are doubly thrilled that he is doing us the honor of returning for our last year as its operations directors.”

The 15th edition of the Zurich Film Festival runs Sept. 26-Oct. 6. The festival’s program for 2019 will be announced Sept. 12.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Oliver Stone

    Oliver Stone to Head Zurich Film Festival Jury

    Oliver Stone will serve as the jury president of the international competition at this year’s Zurich Film Festival, it was announced Thursday. The Oscar-winning filmmaker will also present his Showtime documentary series “The Putin Interviews” and the restored version of his 1991 film “The Doors” at the festival. “Oliver Stone is an edgy Hollywood auteur [...]

  • Killerman

    Film Reviw: ‘Killerman’

    Fairly early in “Killerman,” , writer-director Malik Bader (“Cash Only”) more or less announces that he’s seen every gritty ‘70s crime drama that you have, and maybe a few that you missed, and he’s intent on distilling the down-and-dirty essence of those blasts from the past in a derivative yet dynamic mashup. In other words, [...]

  • WGA Agents Packaging Fight Placeholder

    William Schmidt Drops Bid for WGA West Presidency, Supports Phyllis Nagy

    William Schmidt has dropped out of the race for the WGA West presidency and support Phyllis Nagy against incumbent WGA West president David Goodman in the upcoming election. Schmidt, whose credits include “Yellowstone,” “Outsiders” and “Charmed,” has campaigned for the past two months in opposition to Goodman’s directive for members to fire their agents if [...]

  • Gloomy Eyes Movie

    Taiwan Screens Record Number of VR Projects at Venice Festival

    A record number of virtual reality productions from Taiwan will be featured at this year’s 76th Venice Film Festival, raising the hopes of the lackluster film industry in Taiwan, which has been quietly transforming itself into a next-generation content production hub through technological advancement. While Taiwan’s tech giant HTC, which has been developing not only [...]

  • Original ghostbusters Returning to Theaters

    Film News Roundup: 'Ghostbusters' Returning to Theaters for 35th Anniversary

    In today’s film news roundup, “Ghostbusters” tickets go on sale, the AARP sets its awards show and Matthew McConaughey is named a professor. ANNIVERSARY RELEASE Fathom Events and Sony Pictures have started selling tickets to a 35th anniversary presentation of “Ghostbusters” on Oct. 6 and 10 at more than 600 theaters. The screenings will feature an introduction with [...]

  • Angel Has Fallen

    Box Office: 'Angel Has Fallen' to Lead Quiet Labor Day Weekend

    Summer moviegoing season looks to end on a soft note. Labor Day should bring another quiet weekend for the film industry, closing out an August that lacked some much needed luster. With a shortage of high-profile releases, last weekend’s champ “Angel Has Fallen” is likely to remain victorious on domestic box office charts. The third [...]

  • Writers vs Agents Packaging War WGA

    WGA Candidate William Schmidt Accuses Guild Leaders of Bringing 'Chaos' to Industry

    William Schmidt, who’s challenging incumbent WGA West president David Goodman in the upcoming election, has accused guild leadership of bringing chaos to the industry. Schmidt, whose credits include “Yellowstone,” “Outsiders” and “Charmed,” has campaigned for the past two months in opposition to Goodman’s directive for members to fire their agents if they had not signed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad