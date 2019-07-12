‘The Invisible Man’ Movie to Star ‘Haunting of Hill House’s’ Oliver Jackson-Cohen

“The Haunting of Hill House” star Oliver Jackson-Cohen is joining the cast of “The Invisible Man” as the title character for the Blumhouse-Universal Pictures project.

“The Invisible Man” is inspired by Universal Pictures’ classic monster character, first portrayed by Claude Rains in the studio’s 1933 movie. The story was based on H. G. Wells’ science-fiction novel about a chemist who has discovered the secret of invisibility while conducting a series of tests involving an obscure drug called monocane. In 2008, “The Invisible Man” was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Harriet Dyer and Storm Reid were previously announced as joining the project. The film will shoot in Sydney, Australia, later this month. Universal has set a March 13 release date.

The thriller will be written, directed and executive produced by Leigh Whannell, who wrote, directed and executive produced the 2018 sci-fi thriller “Upgrade,” and who wrote and produced “Insidious: The Last Key.”

Producers are Jason Blum for his Blumhouse Productions and Kylie du Fresne for Goalpost Pictures. The film is a co-production of Goalpost Pictures Australia and Blumhouse Productions, in association with Nervous Tick for Universal Pictures.

Jackson-Cohen stars as Luke Crain in the Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House,” which has been set for a second season. He starred as Jonathan Harker in the 2013 series “Dracula.”

Jackson-Cohen is repped by United Agents, Management 360 and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren & Richman, L.L.P. The news was first reported by Deadline.