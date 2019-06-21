‘Mamma Mia’ Sequel Director to Adapt ‘Me Before You’ Author’s Next Novel (EXCLUSIVE)

×
'Mamma Mia' Sequel Director to Adapt 'Me Before You' Author's Next Novel

Justin Kroll

Ol Parker the Giver of Stars
Universal Pictures has optioned the rights to “The Giver of Stars,” a new novel from “Me Before You” author Jojo Moyes, with Ol Parker attached to direct the film adaptation.

Parker will also adapt the novel, which Penguin Random House will publish in October. “The Giver of Stars” is the latest story from Moyes, whose books have sold 40 million copies across the globe. Set in Depression-era Kentucky and rooted in true events, it tells the story of a group of extraordinary young women who defy the odds to bring knowledge — and power — to a remote mountain community.

“Saving Mr. Banks” producer Alison Owen and “Cats” producer Debra Hayward will produce for their Monumental Pictures. Moyes will executive produce. Owen and Moyes previously collaborated on the film adaptation of Moyes’ bestselling novel “Me Before You,” which starred Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin and grossed more than $200 million worldwide.

Best known for his “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” franchise, Parker and Universal have strong ties after working together on last summer’s hit “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.” The sequel to the worldwide hit was also successful commercially, bringing in $395 million at the global box office, including $121 million domestically.

He recently help adapt the Matt Haig children’s book “A Boy Called Christmas” for Netflix and Gil Kenan.

Parker is repped by Knight Hall Agency Ltd, UTA and Management 360, and Moyes is repped by Curtis Brown Group Ltd and Bob Bookman Management.

