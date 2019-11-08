×

Octavia Spencer to Receive Producers Guild’s Visionary Award

Dave McNary

Octavia Spencer
CREDIT: Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Octavia Spencer will receive the Producers Guild of America’s visionary award.

Spencer will be feted at the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards on Jan. 18 at the Hollywood Palladium. The prize honors producers who share “inspiring, uplifting stories that add unique value to society and culture.”

Kenya Barris was the 2019 recipient of the PGA’s visionary award. Past honorees include Ava DuVernay; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner’s Plan B Entertainment; producer and founder of Illumination Entertainment Chris Meledandri; producer Laura Ziskin; and Participant Media’s Jeff Skoll.

“As both an actor and as a producer, Octavia has provided her keen vision to an array of poignant stories across drama, comedy and everything in between,” said Producers Guild of America presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher. “She understands how to harness the power of filmmaking to inspire audiences everywhere with stories that showcase undeniable human truths and emotion.”

Spencer was a co-executive producer on “Green Book,” which won the best picture Academy Award and the PGA’s Darryl F. Zanuck Award. She nabbed a supporting actress Oscar for “The Help” and was nominated in the category for “Hidden Figures” and “The Shape of Water.” She’s starring with Aaron Paul in Apple TV Plus upcoming series “Truth Be Told.”

“It is an honor to receive the PGA Visionary Award,” Spencer said. “From the very beginning of my career in entertainment, I have been guided by my dream to create an impact through storytelling. This is an incredible highlight for me, and I extend my deepest thanks to the PGA for this award.”

    Kenya Barris was the 2019 recipient of the PGA's visionary award. Past honorees include Ava DuVernay; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner's Plan B Entertainment; producer and founder of Illumination Entertainment Chris Meledandri; producer Laura Ziskin; and Participant Media's Jeff Skoll.

