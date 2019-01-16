Octavia Spencer, Bryce Dallas Howard to Reunite for Comedy ‘Fairy Tale Ending’

Octavia Spencer and Bryce Dallas Howard will reunite for the ensemble comedy “Fairy Tale Ending.”

Jim Hecht (“Ice Age: The Meltdown) and Tracy McMillan (“Marvel’s Runaways”) are writing the screenplay.

Howard will also produce the Universal movie through her Nine Muses Entertainment alongside Eric Carlson and Susan Carlson. Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins will produce for their production company, Fuzzy Door. Spencer will executive produce alongside Hecht and McMillan.

Howard and Spencer acted together in the 2011 drama “The Help,” for which Spencer won the supporting actress Oscar. Spencer has been nominated in the same category for the past two years for “Hidden Figures” and “The Shape of Water.”

Howard has starred in Universal’s “Jurassic World” franchise and will next be seen in the upcoming Elton John biopic “Rocketman,” portraying John’s mother, Sheila Eileen. Universal executive vice president of production Erik Baiers will oversee “Fairy Tale Endings” on behalf of the studio.

Hecht is represented by WME, the Gotham Group, and attorney Loan Dang. McMillan is represented by WME and Jackoway, Austen. Howard is represented by WME, Management 360, and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Spencer is represented by WME and Jackoway Austen. The Carlsons are represented by WME. MacFarlane is represented by CAA, Jackoway Austen, and manager Joy Fehily. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.