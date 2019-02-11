Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman Thriller ‘The Secrets We Keep’ Sells Widely

Yuval Adler’s thriller “The Secrets We Keep” has pre-sold into multiple territories. AGC is financing and selling the Noomi Rapace (“The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”) and Joel Kinnaman (“Altered Carbon”) title and sealed the deals in Berlin.

In France, Amazon has taken the rights, in Germany they are with Universum, and in Italy with Cloud Nine. Sun Distribution has Iberia and Latin America, and Svensk Scandinavia.

In Asia, Jushi has the film for China, Cinema 21 has Indonesia, and Fox has snagged regional pay-TV rights. Other deals include Japan (Tohokushinsha), Benelux (DFW), Israel (United King), the Middle East (Salim Ramia), Taiwan (Applause), and a large part of the CEE region (Vertical Entertainment).

In the film, Rapace will play a woman rebuilding her life along with her husband in New York after World War II — and when they encounter an eerily familiar man (Kinnaman), their life starts to unravel as they wonder if he could be the officer who was one of their chief tormentors at a concentration camp.

AGC Studios is co-producing with Di Bonaventura Pictures and production will start next year. Israeli director Adler (“Bethlehem”) is in Berlin with his out of competition film “The Operative.” Kinnaman is also in town for the premiere of his Amazon series “Hanna.”

At an overall sluggish market, Stuart Ford’s AGC has notched two of the biggest rounds of sales of any company in its first outing at Berlin, having already sold “Voyagers” widely.