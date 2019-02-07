Rock Salt Releasing Boards Pair of Female-Centric Titles (EXCLUSIVE)

Rock Salt Releasing has boarded Kate Bosworth-starrer “Nona.”

TriCoast Media launched arthouse-focused Rock Salt last year. It will present both films to buyers with screenings in Berlin.

Michael Polish’s “Nona” – also known as “No Fame” – follows two strangers who travel from Honduras to the U.S. border. Touching on issues surrounding illegal immigration and human trafficking, it stars Kate Bosworth, and Sulem Calderon as the titular Nona. Calderon will be seen next year in Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson movie “Jungle Cruise.”

Another title on Rock Salt’s slate is Guilhad Emilio Schenker’s “Madam Yankelova’s Fine Literature Club,” which follows events at a secretive women-only society whose members lure in unwitting dates, before their fate is revealed. Alex Ansky, Ania Bukstein and Razia Israeli star.

“Films that feature women don’t have to be dramas, and the women don’t even have to be heroines,” said Daisy Hamilton, founder of Rock Salt. “We want to showcase films that paint the various shades of womanhood in a way that can be comedic, thrilling, unexpected and equally appealing to men.”

Rock Salt will screen “Nona” in Berlin on 7 Feb. and “Madam Yankelova’s Fine Literature Club” the following day.