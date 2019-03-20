×
Noah Centineo to Play He-Man in ‘Masters of the Universe’ Reboot

CREDIT: Centineo: Rex/Shutterstock; He-Man: Courtesy of Mattel

From a boy (who’s loved) to He-Man.

Noah Centineo is in talks to take on the superhero in Sony Pictures and Mattel Films’ “Masters of the Universe.”

Brothers Adam and Aaron Nee are directing the reboot.

Mattel Films is partnering with Sony on the movie, which is based on Mattel’s beloved toy line that spawned a successful animated TV series (1983-85) as well as a 1987 film. The property centers on the warrior He-Man, the last hope of a magical land called Eternia. Dolph Lundgren starred in the original movie as the title character, while Frank Langella played the villainous Skeletor.

Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch, as well as DeVon Franklin will be producing. The previous draft of the screenplay was written by David S. Goyer, who is also an executive producer.

After recently working together on the new “Charlie’s Angels” pic, Sony was eager to find another gig for Centineo.

Centineo most recently starred in Netflix’s hit romantic comedies “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser.” He’ll next topline another rom-com, “The Stand-In,” and the sequel to “To All the Boys.”

He is repped by CAA and Nick Styne at Definition Entertainment. TheWrap first reported the news.

