Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard to Reunite for Robert Eggers’ ‘The Northman’

Justin Kroll

Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman.
With his latest film “The Lighthouse” set to bow this weekend, Robert Eggers’ next film has cast two leads, “Big Little Lies” alums Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård.

The pic, titled “The Northman,” is described as a Viking revenge saga set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century. In talks to join Kidman and Skarsgård are “The Witch’s” Anya Taylor-Joy, “It’s” Bill Skarsgård and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe.

Eggers will direct the film from a script he co-wrote with Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón. “Midsummer” producer Lars Knudsen will produce, with New Regency financing.

Skarsgård can next be seen in tentpole “Kong vs Godzilla,” and recently booked the plum part of Randall Flagg in CBS All Access’ adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Stand.” He is repped by CAA.

Kidman recently starred in the second season of “Big Little Lies” — her work in the first season earned her a Primetime Emmy for best actress — and will star as Gretchen Carlson opposite Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie in awards season contender “Bombshell,” which opens this December.

Taylor-Joy recently wrapped a starring turn in “Last Night in Soho” for Edgar Wright and next stars in Working Title’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Emma.”

Eggers’ “The Lighthouse” opens Oct. 18 and stars Dafoe alongside Robert Pattinson.

    Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard to Reunite for Robert Eggers' 'The Northman'

